+ Daily Mail UK: Liverpool fans boo the national anthem again ahead of the Community Shield - months after they were condemned for doing so at FA Cup final - as fans brand them 'disrespectful' and a 'disgrace'



The traditional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' was drowned out by jeers and followed with a chant of 'F*** the Tories' from the Liverpool end.



It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season's FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.



Others focused on the experience for the singer of the anthem, as one fan said: 'So Liverpool players do a anti sexism ad and their fans mercilessly boo a young girl singing the anthem says it all.'



Booing the national anthem is nothing new for Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s, when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher's treatment of the city.



-- Daily Mail UK --



The national anthem is a national embarrassment. This country has given the world everything from the English language itself, William Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Tom Paine, Isaac Newton, The Industrial Revolution, the Railways, the jet engine, The Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, David Bowie, the NHS, football itself and just about every other major sport on earth etc etc etc yet the best we can come up with for a national anthem is a toe curlingly embarrassing sycophantic dirge in honour of one particular member of one particular branch of a pan European freeloaders society who just got lucky that they landed here in the one country stupid enough to put up with their sh*t.We Brits paying for the Royal Family is akin to African Americans in the US southern states keeping a slaveholder family in the height of opulence in the name of history and tradition.If there was a trophy for the worlds biggest mugs we Brits really would have something to brag about on our banners, wed have more stars on our flags than the yanks with old glory.