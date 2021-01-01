« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+  (Read 14416 times)

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:52:08 am »
Fuck that was class. Its a big silly plate but its the greatest big silly plate in the world
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #361 on: Today at 09:57:08 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:56:51 am
Trent is shite.  This genius has analysed it and has pretty stat diagrams to prove it. He is detrimental to our team performance. This feller has a degree in sports science and is studying for his UEFA badges and stuff. He knows more than Klopp.
https://twitter.com/invertthewing/status/1552597191570915329?s=21&t=QjQ4gdkmQaWIosgahM3d3w

This thread is hilarious. t created an illusion mask of his onus. The Trent cant defend mantra is so entrenched now that it has become little more than parody and is, Im sure, water off a ducks back for Trent himself.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:01:08 am »
Third choice keeper saved everything that came at him bar a dodgy goal. that is what I would have settled for before the game regardless of some dodgy kicking. As long as he stops the shots he can fuckin boot them all out of play again - he's the third choice keeper ffs.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:11:14 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:22:25 am
That must have been the highest quality, most intense game in the history of the CS.

I dont read too much into City because they are clearly at least a week behind us in preparation and considering their trophy haul whos to argue with that decision. But I do think theyll have a massive problem against West Hame next week.

From our POV, I thought everyone had a good game bar Adrian. Highlights were Salah, who had his best game since  Chelsea away 6 months ago and of course Nunez.

I wouldnt fancy being in Fulhams shoes to be honest.

Adrian did not have a bad game, his kicking was way off at times but his shot stopping was quality.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:12:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:40 am
I think its a friendly, but what is for sure is that us and City have taken it really seriously therefore its always great if you win and disappointing (but not something that should get anyone down) if you lose.

City were gutted. From The Sheik to Pep to their little sulky players. Thats how serious it was for them. Anything less than victory is a failure of the sportswash. Their entitlement knows no bounds. Deep down their insecurities must gnaw at them.

Guardiola is such a control freak he was desperate to win because he wants to be admired and loved like Klopp.
Did you see the delight on the face of the neutral lady giving out the medals when Pep hugged her after collecting his medal?
No, me neither.
I did see her delight when Klopp hugged her, and a few of the other lads gave her a hug. You could see her turning into a red.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:16:19 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 09:57:08 am
This thread is hilarious. t created an illusion mask of his onus. The Trent cant defend mantra is so entrenched now that it has become little more than parody and is, Im sure, water off a ducks back for Trent himself.

His team got battered 3-1 by what he thinks are a load of overhyped shite.
The icing for me was Robbo mugging their midfield a couple of times late on as they tried to pass it around.
They really are desperate to be loved. Poor little rich club.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:17:26 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:12:48 am
City were gutted. From The Sheik to Pep to their little sulky players. Thats how serious it was for them. Anything less than victory is a failure of the sportswash. Their entitlement knows no bounds. Deep down their insecurities must gnaw at them.

Guardiola is such a control freak he was desperate to win because he wants to be admired and loved like Klopp.
Did you see the delight on the face of the neutral lady giving out the medals when Pep hugged her after collecting his medal?
No, me neither.
I did see her delight when Klopp hugged her, and a few of the other lads gave her a hug. You could see her turning into a red.

Did you see the way she hugged Bobby that boy was going nowhere.  ;D
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
I had to laugh at the pictures (had the sound off) when the Queens song was sung. Loads of fat scruffs clutching their badges and belting out her song as though it would wind up the reds fans. Cut to pictures of reds fans standing there indifference on their faces, thinking hurry up and shut the fuck up and lets get on with the footie
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:23:12 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:16:19 am
His team got battered 3-1 by what he thinks are a load of overhyped shite.
The icing for me was Robbo mugging their midfield a couple of times late on as they tried to pass it around.
They really are desperate to be loved. Poor little rich club.
One of our greatest attributes seems to be the ability to pounce. Whoever coaches the pouncing is a genius. I presume the same person coaches not pouncing, because as well as all our players having the ability to pounce they also know when not to pounce. So, in my opinion, the pounce guy is a genius!
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:29:17 am »
Very promising!  The defence stood up well, the midfield dominated in parts and the forwards were electric.

Seeing the lads we brought off the bench, those we didn't use and some of the young guns in pre-season I think five subs is going to be a real boost for us.

As Man City lost it was obviously just a friendly.   A friendly where Pep played his strongest XI and only brought senior players on as subs.  But a friendly  ::).  Of course the excuse from the FA Cup game of playing the reserve 'keeper doesn't apply when Liverpool use the third choice (who had a solid game and was unlucky with the goal - was expecting it to be disallowed for Foden's  barge but probably a quirk of VAR).  They're also behind in their pre-season as they finished later due to playing in the CL final .. oh...
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:35:10 am »
There is going to come a time when the club will have to take action about the flares, especially as the FA are cracking down on them now. I really don't get why they are important and with news about the Crewe Alexander supporter who ended up in hospital with breathing difficulties, I can see this happening pretty soon. Do we really need flares to create an atmosphere?
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:43:51 am »
Incredible work by Pep to decide to bark tactical orders at Alvarez just after he scores a goal on his debut. Must mean the world to players stuff like that.
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:49:18 am »
I really don't get the hate towards Adrian. There seems to be an attitude of "we know what he's done for us, but what has he done for us lately?"

Seems to be people rewriting history that we've won trophies despite his contribution rather than because of it.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:22:40 pm

El Lobo you mad nutter!!!  ;D  ;D  ;D Effing, hell.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:51:14 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:49:18 am
I really don't get the hate towards Adrian. There seems to be an attitude of "we know what he's done for us, but what has he done for us lately?"

Seems to be people rewriting history that we've won trophies despite his contribution rather than because of it.
We won. No need to engage in microanalysis.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:56:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:14 am
We won. No need to engage in microanalysis.

I'm not. I'm merely passing comment on those who are.  ;D
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:59:55 am »
Missed the game - sounds like it was great!

Are there any highlights about?  Thanks.

Great to see Salah starting as he means to go and Nunez getting his goal straight away (less pressure on the lad now).  :)
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #377 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:59:55 am
Missed the game - sounds like it was great!

Is there any highlights about?  Thanks.

Great to see Salah starting as he means to go and Nunez getting his goal straight away (less pressure on the lad now).  :)

Salah putting great balls in for the penalty and the Nunez goal was great to see. Tons of goals and assists for him this season again.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #378 on: Today at 11:11:20 am »
+ Daily Mail UK: Liverpool fans boo the national anthem again ahead of the Community Shield - months after they were condemned for doing so at FA Cup final - as fans brand them 'disrespectful' and a 'disgrace'

The traditional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' was drowned out by jeers and followed with a chant of 'F*** the Tories' from the Liverpool end.

It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season's FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.

Others focused on the experience for the singer of the anthem, as one fan said: 'So Liverpool players do a anti sexism ad and their fans mercilessly boo a young girl singing the anthem says it all.'

Booing the national anthem is nothing new for Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s, when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher's treatment of the city.

-- Daily Mail UK --
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #379 on: Today at 11:14:38 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:56:05 am
I'm not. I'm merely passing comment on those who are.  ;D
Sure mate. Some in here need to learn how to enjoy success.

Martin Tyler sounded gutted lol.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #380 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Yeah Yeah its a community shield, but its a win in a final and a trophy.
That stuffs contagious, let it run rampant through our season.
YNWA
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:19:32 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:47:14 am
Apart from a couple of kicks Adrian was fine, and he also stopped us from conceding on a couple of occasions. Everyone knows he is no Alisson but the slagging off on him is disappointing.

Really pisses me off when our own so called "supporters" are moaning about the THIRD CHOICE keeper. :no
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #382 on: Today at 11:20:21 am »
My stream was iffy but I thought Adrians kicking was good, thought he had a good game. Back line was class as well.
Thought it was encouraging the way we dominated them for large parts of the game. Harvey was frustrating to watch, looked like he was trying too hard and rushing things, still had a handful of nice touches. Mo and Diaz were lively whole game, both looked like making something happen every time. Bobby had a good game but the introduction of Nunez gave us an edge and he looked electric
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #383 on: Today at 11:49:19 am »
So can someone actually confirm, do goals appearances go on your record here?

I know its a minor detail but it was being hailed as Nunez first competitive goal and a landmark appearance for Hendo as well.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #384 on: Today at 11:54:43 am »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 07:28:53 am
It is an official game, with an official trophy that adds to the club trophy wall. it isn't a meaningless friendly cup like 'The Audi Cup' or 'The Florida Cup' etc, so we should treat it like it is meant to be treated, like the Super Cup is treated when the European Cup winners play each other.
I have no real interest in this argument (though see below) but this is factually wrong. It isn't included on our Champion's Wall. Unless there's another 'trophy wall' you're referring to.

Quote
Come on you Redmen for the league, the cups and everything else up for grabs. Lets have them all
I agree. We should try our best to win every game and every trophy. Let others look down upon winning and trophies. We exist to win and to win trophies, whatever they are.

Besides, the true measure of any victory or loss is the quality of the opposition and how the teams set out to play. Clearly both teams were determined to win yesterday and that therefore makes it a worthwhile victory.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #385 on: Today at 11:58:05 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:23:12 am
One of our greatest attributes seems to be the ability to pounce. Whoever coaches the pouncing is a genius. I presume the same person coaches not pouncing, because as well as all our players having the ability to pounce they also know when not to pounce. So, in my opinion, the pounce guy is a genius!
You're referring to our official Pouncing Coach. Apparently he's a Spaniard, very old world in his approach, but we hired him to help us conquer all opposition. He's called Juan Pounce de Léon.






(OK that might be a bit niche, lol ;D)
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #386 on: Today at 12:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:58:05 am
You're referring to our official Pouncing Coach. Apparently he's a Spaniard, very old world in his approach, but we hired him to help us conquer all opposition. He's called Juan Pounce de Léon.






(OK that might be a bit niche, lol ;D)
I think it's actually his son, Felix.
« Reply #387 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 05:01:47 am

I don't even know if the VAR actually looked at whether Adrian had the ball under control or whether he was fouled.. I think VAR only looked at the offside.

Standard, they get blinded by the offside decision and completely ignore anything else going on. Like Pickford assaulting VVD.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:09:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:40 am
I think its a friendly, but what is for sure is that us and City have taken it really seriously therefore its always great if you win and disappointing (but not something that should get anyone down) if you lose.
It cant be a friendly as the Cityzens have not taken defeat very well. Also the Abu Dhabi players seems very pissed off to lose, even disrespecting the English game by refusing to collect their medals.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 12:08:40 pm
Standard, they get blinded by the offside decision and completely ignore anything else going on. Like Pickford assaulting VVD.
Yeah there's something in that. It seems like they can't do an objective step by step appraisal of an incident. It's always reactive. Occasionally they'll boast about how they had to look at 'two separate things' (gasp!) but that's far outweighed by the times when they seem to fixate on just one issue, ignoring everything else. Even when they look at two issues there's sometimes other points they ignore.

It's tricky, of course, because the last thing we want is for it to take even longer to reach a decision. Yet brevity at the expense of accuracy is a failure in itself.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:43:39 pm »
Adrian isnt very good but hes a 3rd choice keeper and so hes fine.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 10:11:14 am
Adrian did not have a bad game, his kicking was way off at times but his shot stopping was quality.

theres about 3 (oh make that at least 4 now) people in this post whove had digs at him - and its simply because hes Adrian, not because of how he played (because he did very well coming in to this game and saved us a couple times). Its pathetic. Twitter level troll shite.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #392 on: Today at 01:04:21 pm »
If we win every time Adrian plays, that's all that matters.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #393 on: Today at 01:04:35 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:11:20 am
+ Daily Mail UK: Liverpool fans boo the national anthem again ahead of the Community Shield - months after they were condemned for doing so at FA Cup final - as fans brand them 'disrespectful' and a 'disgrace'

The traditional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' was drowned out by jeers and followed with a chant of 'F*** the Tories' from the Liverpool end.

It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season's FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.

Others focused on the experience for the singer of the anthem, as one fan said: 'So Liverpool players do a anti sexism ad and their fans mercilessly boo a young girl singing the anthem says it all.'

Booing the national anthem is nothing new for Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s, when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher's treatment of the city.

-- Daily Mail UK --


Cut this out, frame it and hang it in the Louvre.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #394 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Cut this out, frame it and hang it in the Louvre.

The poor girl singing it? She lucky she wasnt singing it near the queens favourite son.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #395 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
The Red Cafe thread is absolute gold.

They really have gone full Everton
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #396 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:11:20 am
+ Daily Mail UK: Liverpool fans boo the national anthem again ahead of the Community Shield - months after they were condemned for doing so at FA Cup final - as fans brand them 'disrespectful' and a 'disgrace'

The traditional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' was drowned out by jeers and followed with a chant of 'F*** the Tories' from the Liverpool end.

It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season's FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.

Others focused on the experience for the singer of the anthem, as one fan said: 'So Liverpool players do a anti sexism ad and their fans mercilessly boo a young girl singing the anthem says it all.'

Booing the national anthem is nothing new for Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s, when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher's treatment of the city.

-- Daily Mail UK --

The national anthem is a national embarrassment. This country has given the world everything from the English language itself, William Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Tom Paine, Isaac Newton, The Industrial Revolution, the Railways, the jet engine, The Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, David Bowie, the NHS, football itself and just about every other major sport on earth etc etc etc yet the best we can come up with for a national anthem is a toe curlingly embarrassing sycophantic dirge in honour of one particular member of one particular branch of a pan European freeloaders society who just got lucky that they landed here in the one country stupid enough to put up with their sh*t.
We Brits paying for the Royal Family is akin to African Americans in the US southern states keeping a slaveholder family in the height of opulence in the name of history and tradition.
If there was a trophy for the worlds biggest mugs we Brits really would have something to brag about on our banners, wed have more stars on our flags than the yanks with old glory.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #397 on: Today at 01:58:43 pm »
Even if you love every corner of this land (impossible) then you should still boo the national anthem. Its an absolute embarrassment.
