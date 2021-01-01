My stream was iffy but I thought Adrians kicking was good, thought he had a good game. Back line was class as well.
Thought it was encouraging the way we dominated them for large parts of the game. Harvey was frustrating to watch, looked like he was trying too hard and rushing things, still had a handful of nice touches. Mo and Diaz were lively whole game, both looked like making something happen every time. Bobby had a good game but the introduction of Nunez gave us an edge and he looked electric