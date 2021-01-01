« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #360 on: Today at 09:52:08 am
Fuck that was class. Its a big silly plate but its the greatest big silly plate in the world
YNWA

PaddyPaned

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #361 on: Today at 09:57:08 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:56:51 am
Trent is shite.  This genius has analysed it and has pretty stat diagrams to prove it. He is detrimental to our team performance. This feller has a degree in sports science and is studying for his UEFA badges and stuff. He knows more than Klopp.
https://twitter.com/invertthewing/status/1552597191570915329?s=21&t=QjQ4gdkmQaWIosgahM3d3w

This thread is hilarious. t created an illusion mask of his onus. The Trent cant defend mantra is so entrenched now that it has become little more than parody and is, Im sure, water off a ducks back for Trent himself.
Dr. Beaker

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #362 on: Today at 10:01:08 am
Third choice keeper saved everything that came at him bar a dodgy goal. that is what I would have settled for before the game regardless of some dodgy kicking. As long as he stops the shots he can fuckin boot them all out of play again - he's the third choice keeper ffs.
mc_red22

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #363 on: Today at 10:11:14 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:22:25 am
That must have been the highest quality, most intense game in the history of the CS.

I dont read too much into City because they are clearly at least a week behind us in preparation and considering their trophy haul whos to argue with that decision. But I do think theyll have a massive problem against West Hame next week.

From our POV, I thought everyone had a good game bar Adrian. Highlights were Salah, who had his best game since  Chelsea away 6 months ago and of course Nunez.

I wouldnt fancy being in Fulhams shoes to be honest.

Adrian did not have a bad game, his kicking was way off at times but his shot stopping was quality.
12C

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #364 on: Today at 10:12:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:40 am
I think its a friendly, but what is for sure is that us and City have taken it really seriously therefore its always great if you win and disappointing (but not something that should get anyone down) if you lose.

City were gutted. From The Sheik to Pep to their little sulky players. Thats how serious it was for them. Anything less than victory is a failure of the sportswash. Their entitlement knows no bounds. Deep down their insecurities must gnaw at them.

Guardiola is such a control freak he was desperate to win because he wants to be admired and loved like Klopp.
Did you see the delight on the face of the neutral lady giving out the medals when Pep hugged her after collecting his medal?
No, me neither.
I did see her delight when Klopp hugged her, and a few of the other lads gave her a hug. You could see her turning into a red.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #365 on: Today at 10:16:19 am
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 09:57:08 am
This thread is hilarious. t created an illusion mask of his onus. The Trent cant defend mantra is so entrenched now that it has become little more than parody and is, Im sure, water off a ducks back for Trent himself.

His team got battered 3-1 by what he thinks are a load of overhyped shite.
The icing for me was Robbo mugging their midfield a couple of times late on as they tried to pass it around.
They really are desperate to be loved. Poor little rich club.
jillc

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #366 on: Today at 10:17:26 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:12:48 am
City were gutted. From The Sheik to Pep to their little sulky players. Thats how serious it was for them. Anything less than victory is a failure of the sportswash. Their entitlement knows no bounds. Deep down their insecurities must gnaw at them.

Guardiola is such a control freak he was desperate to win because he wants to be admired and loved like Klopp.
Did you see the delight on the face of the neutral lady giving out the medals when Pep hugged her after collecting his medal?
No, me neither.
I did see her delight when Klopp hugged her, and a few of the other lads gave her a hug. You could see her turning into a red.

Did you see the way she hugged Bobby that boy was going nowhere.  ;D
Offline 12C

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #367 on: Today at 10:18:54 am
I had to laugh at the pictures (had the sound off) when the Queens song was sung. Loads of fat scruffs clutching their badges and belting out her song as though it would wind up the reds fans. Cut to pictures of reds fans standing there indifference on their faces, thinking hurry up and shut the fuck up and lets get on with the footie
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #368 on: Today at 10:23:12 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:16:19 am
His team got battered 3-1 by what he thinks are a load of overhyped shite.
The icing for me was Robbo mugging their midfield a couple of times late on as they tried to pass it around.
They really are desperate to be loved. Poor little rich club.
One of our greatest attributes seems to be the ability to pounce. Whoever coaches the pouncing is a genius. I presume the same person coaches not pouncing, because as well as all our players having the ability to pounce they also know when not to pounce. So, in my opinion, the pounce guy is a genius!
Online thaddeus

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #369 on: Today at 10:29:17 am
Very promising!  The defence stood up well, the midfield dominated in parts and the forwards were electric.

Seeing the lads we brought off the bench, those we didn't use and some of the young guns in pre-season I think five subs is going to be a real boost for us.

As Man City lost it was obviously just a friendly.   A friendly where Pep played his strongest XI and only brought senior players on as subs.  But a friendly  ::).  Of course the excuse from the FA Cup game of playing the reserve 'keeper doesn't apply when Liverpool use the third choice (who had a solid game and was unlucky with the goal - was expecting it to be disallowed for Foden's  barge but probably a quirk of VAR).  They're also behind in their pre-season as they finished later due to playing in the CL final .. oh...
Online jillc

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #370 on: Today at 10:35:10 am
There is going to come a time when the club will have to take action about the flares, especially as the FA are cracking down on them now. I really don't get why they are important and with news about the Crewe Alexander supporter who ended up in hospital with breathing difficulties, I can see this happening pretty soon. Do we really need flares to create an atmosphere?
Sharado

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #371 on: Today at 10:43:51 am
Incredible work by Pep to decide to bark tactical orders at Alvarez just after he scores a goal on his debut. Must mean the world to players stuff like that.
Red Berry

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #372 on: Today at 10:49:18 am
I really don't get the hate towards Adrian. There seems to be an attitude of "we know what he's done for us, but what has he done for us lately?"

Seems to be people rewriting history that we've won trophies despite his contribution rather than because of it.
NarutoReds

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #373 on: Today at 10:50:37 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:22:40 pm

El Lobo you mad nutter!!!  ;D  ;D  ;D Effing, hell.
MonsLibpool

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #374 on: Today at 10:51:14 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:49:18 am
I really don't get the hate towards Adrian. There seems to be an attitude of "we know what he's done for us, but what has he done for us lately?"

Seems to be people rewriting history that we've won trophies despite his contribution rather than because of it.
We won. No need to engage in microanalysis.
Online Red Berry

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #375 on: Today at 10:56:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:51:14 am
We won. No need to engage in microanalysis.

I'm not. I'm merely passing comment on those who are.  ;D
