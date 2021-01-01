Very promising! The defence stood up well, the midfield dominated in parts and the forwards were electric.Seeing the lads we brought off the bench, those we didn't use and some of the young guns in pre-season I think five subs is going to be a real boost for us.As Man City lost it was obviously just a friendly. A friendly where Pep played his strongest XI and only brought senior players on as subs. But a friendly. Of course the excuse from the FA Cup game of playing the reserve 'keeper doesn't apply when Liverpool use the third choice (who had a solid game and was unlucky with the goal - was expecting it to be disallowed for Foden's barge but probably a quirk of VAR). They're also behind in their pre-season as they finished later due to playing in the CL final .. oh...