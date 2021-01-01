« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+  (Read 10893 times)

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #320 on: Today at 01:19:58 am »
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #321 on: Today at 01:22:47 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 12:39:39 am
I love team photos that include the charity shield....and for that reason alone....I'm utterly delighted!!

Grew up with them,it used to be smack bang in the middle iirc.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #322 on: Today at 01:23:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:18:48 am


Anybody know who the lad on bottom right is ?
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #323 on: Today at 01:25:36 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:21:24 pm
Fuck sake, from behind, Haaland looks like someone that I have slept with few years back.

That beautiful shiny hair. Gorgeous. Pretty.

I bet he looks like a few of them from the font as well.


You're fooling no one.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:34:50 am »
Before the game started people were writing Liverpool off, but after watching them for 90 minutes with Nunez, Salah and Diaz on form, youre thinking: Wow.

I dont know who is spreading the word that theyre not ready for the season  whoever that is, I think theyve got that horribly wrong.

Stuart Pearce

 :lmao
Horribly wrong hahahahah
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #325 on: Today at 01:44:06 am »
Well, i thought it was pre season game!
Seemed that we have not stoppped season 21-22! 
It WAS FAST AND FURIOUS!  WOW!
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #326 on: Today at 01:48:04 am »
Can anyone enlighten me why the losing side of this fixture will always try to right it off as a friendly? it's the 2 best teams in England playing a competitive game for a trophy, iirc in 2019 against us City celebrated, as they did in 2018 vs Chelsea, as Leicester did against City in 2021 and etc etc, yet we get berated for celebrating beating them convincingly today in normal time and being the better team on the day and accused of overreacting for a meaningless trophy, it was not a friendly today and wouldn't be against City any time we play them IMO

Sod that, it was a proper competitive game and we beat them soundly and won some more silverware, City fans can paint it how they like, but they wanted to win this game as much as we did  :wanker
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #327 on: Today at 01:48:35 am »
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #328 on: Today at 01:52:22 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 01:48:04 am
Can anyone enlighten me why the losing side of this fixture will always try to right it off as a friendly? it's the 2 best teams in England playing a competitive game for a trophy, iirc in 2019 against us City celebrated, as they did in 2018 vs Chelsea, as Leicester did against City in 2021 and etc etc, yet we get berated for celebrating beating them convincingly today in normal time and being the better team on the day and accused of overreacting for a meaningless trophy, it was not a friendly today and wouldn't be against City any time we play them IMO

Sod that, it was a proper competitive game and we beat them soundly and won some more silverware, City fans can paint it how they like, but they wanted to win this game as much as we did  :wanker


Because it is a friendly mate,always has been,doesn't mean that Clubs haven't always taken it seriously though.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #329 on: Today at 01:58:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:52:22 am

Because it is a friendly mate,always has been,doesn't mean that Clubs haven't always taken it seriously though.

"The fixture is recognised as a competitive super cup by The Football Association[1][2][3] and"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FA_Community_Shield

I still fail to see how it's a friendly, it's not a knockout competition but still it's the last/1st trophy the winners of the league and FA cup winners can win and is as competitive as they come, it's sour grapes from City, they have celebrated winning it on multiple occasions yet didn't have the decency or sportsmanship to accept their medals in what is a charity event, but can still celebrate like champions if they win it, small club is small club.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #330 on: Today at 02:04:05 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 01:58:53 am
"The fixture is recognised as a competitive super cup by The Football Association[1][2][3] and"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FA_Community_Shield

I still fail to see how it's a friendly, it's not a knockout competition but still it's the last/1st trophy the winners of the league and FA cup winners can win and is as competitive as they come, it's sour grapes from City, they have celebrated winning it on multiple occasions yet didn't have the decency or sportsmanship to accept their medals in what is a charity event, but can still celebrate like champions if they win it, small club is small club.

You do realise youre quoting Wikipedia?

6 subs = outside FIFA definition of a competitive match.

This is deliberate by the FA because the managers didnt want players picking up bans off cards received in the CS so its had friendly status since 2009.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #331 on: Today at 02:06:26 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:52:22 am

Because it is a friendly mate,always has been,doesn't mean that Clubs haven't always taken it seriously though.

It was an official fixture prior to 2009. Though a bit hard to justify calling it a major piece of silverware when Leicester won it it in 1971 having qualified as Second Division Champions.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #332 on: Today at 02:14:29 am »
Regardless, definitely not played as or regarded as a "friendly" by the 2 teams playing, and Manchester City would've celebrated tonight had they won as we rightly did, they didn't set out with a weakened pre-season friendly team fielded and wanted to win the game as much as we did, I guess was my point  8)
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #333 on: Today at 02:34:53 am »
We're not fucking going anywhere!!
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #334 on: Today at 02:35:19 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 02:14:29 am
Regardless, definitely not played as or regarded as a "friendly" by the 2 teams playing, and Manchester City would've celebrated tonight had they won as we rightly did, they didn't set out with a weakened pre-season friendly team fielded and wanted to win the game as much as we did, I guess was my point  8)

It's like the boss said,it's important IF you win it & not so much if you don't.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #335 on: Today at 03:02:36 am »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Yesterday at 07:49:44 pm
Mate of mine's Mum died just after taking the vaccine. Agree with everything else.

Unfortunately people die all the time, for many different reasons. But that's the circle of life for us all.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #336 on: Today at 03:07:55 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 12:39:39 am
I love team photos that include the charity shield....and for that reason alone....I'm utterly delighted!!

Right. The cups and the Shield on the team photo will look boss
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:47:11 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:04:05 am
You do realise youre quoting Wikipedia?

6 subs = outside FIFA definition of a competitive match.

This is deliberate by the FA because the managers didnt want players picking up bans off cards received in the CS so its had friendly status since 2009.

The club records still recognise the game as competitive and count the appearances and goals as official.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #338 on: Today at 04:58:16 am »
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 01:58:53 am
"The fixture is recognised as a competitive super cup by The Football Association[1][2][3] and"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FA_Community_Shield

I still fail to see how it's a friendly, it's not a knockout competition but still it's the last/1st trophy the winners of the league and FA cup winners can win and is as competitive as they come, it's sour grapes from City, they have celebrated winning it on multiple occasions yet didn't have the decency or sportsmanship to accept their medals in what is a charity event, but can still celebrate like champions if they win it, small club is small club.
Remember when they were crowing about being the Fourmidables🤣
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:01:09 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 03:47:11 am
The club records still recognise the game as competitive and count the appearances and goals as official.
Sir Bob's take: https://twitter.com/oliverpool/status/1299845342993592320?s=20&t=QroW-cgoJwSXBEp9_uNdBA

It's also not on our trophy wall.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #340 on: Today at 05:01:47 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm
Thought their goal was a foul on Adrian. He has got two hands on the ball.

Law 12 states.  A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand(s) when: the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface (e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands or arms except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save.

I remember one from last season when Kasper Schmeichel had one hand on the ball and I think it was Bobby or Mane who nicked it away and scored.. VAR ruled out the goal because they deemed that he had the ball under control.

I don't even know if the VAR actually looked at whether Adrian had the ball under control or whether he was fouled.. I think VAR only looked at the offside..

Hope it's not a taste of what's the come from the officials.. One parting gift from Mike Riley to us in his final season..  :no
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:02:32 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 05:01:47 am
I remember one from last season when Kasper Schmeichel had one hand on the ball and I think it was Bobby or Mane who nicked it away and scored.. VAR ruled out the goal because they deemed that he had the ball under control.

I don't even know if the VAR actually looked at whether Adrian had the ball under control or whether he was fouled.. I think VAR only looked at the offside..

Hope it's not a taste of what's the come from the officials.. One parting gift from Mike Riley to us in his final season..  :no
Thankfully it didn't in the end.
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:31:53 am »
Missed the game, great result and great goals as well. Obviously doesn't meean much but another shield to add to the collection.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:46:11 am »
1 win in the last 5 against us for City
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #344 on: Today at 06:00:13 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:21:24 pm
Fuck sake, from behind, Haaland looks like someone that I have slept with few years back.

That beautiful shiny hair. Gorgeous. Pretty.

Death by snu snu
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #345 on: Today at 06:11:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:01:09 am
Sir Bob's take: https://twitter.com/oliverpool/status/1299845342993592320?s=20&t=QroW-cgoJwSXBEp9_uNdBA

It's also not on our trophy wall.

Whilst the trophy is largely irrelevant Im just saying the game itself is recognised by the club on its stats page as an official game. Youre arguing against the club itself.its not my opinion.
