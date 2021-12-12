« previous next »
FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:00 pm
Thought their goal was a foul on Adrian. He has got two hands on the ball.

More to the point the challenger - Foden? - didn't get a boot anywhere near the ball. He just ran into Adrian. It was a foul on the goalie, plain as day.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:21:24 pm
Fuck sake, from behind, Haaland looks like someone that I have slept with few years back.

That beautiful shiny hair. Gorgeous. Pretty.
He looks like Boris Johnsons love child.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 08:56:23 pm
It looked similar to the one that caused Elliott his injury. Absolute horror tackle.

Once the defender traps the players foot then anything can happen. It was a poor tackle.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:13:11 pm
More to the point the challenger - Foden? - didn't get a boot anywhere near the ball. He just ran into Adrian. It was a foul on the goalie, plain as day.

I thought that also. It was a foul on Adrian for sure.

Its a friendly match really but great to win. We played well.

We keep giving teams the blueprint to beat City and we need teams this season to start studying it.

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
That was fun. Absolutely made up for Darwin to get off the mark. He was such a handful when he came on. Salah looked really sharp. Diaz is a livewire. Ohhhh we've got a fun season to come!
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:21:24 pm
Fuck sake, from behind, Haaland looks like someone that I have slept with few years back.

That beautiful shiny hair. Gorgeous. Pretty.

6 tall
Broad shoulders ?
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Great first game to watch. just got the same feeling with Darwin as I did with Diaz debut, running at players and getting into positions, a live wire. Shouting for everything, got his penalty and a deserved goal
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:20:43 pm
Adrian did his best to lose that for us though.

Not sure if we have a 'wanker of the year post' but if we did....
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Nunez scores
Haaland misses a sitter
3-1
Happy days

Diaz and Nunez and Salah as constant runners will be a nuisance for defenses the entire season
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Needed some cheer after the debacle of Paris.

Lost a lot of love for football that day but this actually got me smiling and looking forward to the season again.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:43:38 pm
Not sure if we have a 'wanker of the year post' but if we did....

Yep. Early contender, season has barely started.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:43:38 pm
Not sure if we have a 'wanker of the year post' but if we did....

Still plenty of half time threads to come, I'd put it at 7/1 on the odds.

Adrian  is a bit limited and is not a 'sweeper keeper', that blunted us today when playing out from the back but I'm not sure why anyone would expect otherwise. Other than that he was the best he could be, some smart stops and did nothing wrong.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:51:47 pm
Still plenty of half time threads to come, I'd put it at 7/1 on the odds.

Adrian  is a bit limited and is not a 'sweeper keeper', that blunted us today when playing out from the back but I'm not sure why anyone would expect otherwise. Other than that he was the best he could be, some smart stops and did nothing wrong.

Third choice, hardly plays and, distribution apart, I thought he was decent. Definitely fouled for their goal.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Thiago was imperious today, ran the whole show for us.
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:37:45 pm
Think I surprised myself. I went into this thinking it was just a friendly and didn't matter. But when Darwin scored I reacted in the way I do for goals I have desperately been wishing for. No noise, no shouting or singing or jumping up and down - that's for 'normal' goals.

I just held both arms up and sat in silence; a sort of Shankly pose, though that similarity is accidental; I'm not claiming any link. But I knew then that that goal meant a lot to me and this victory meant a lot to me, too. Much more than I was expecting.

Maybe it's because it was them

Or maybe it's because it's us

I love this post !!
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:21:24 pm
Fuck sake, from behind, Haaland looks like someone that I have slept with few years back.

That beautiful shiny hair. Gorgeous. Pretty.

Looks scary. His head is massive for a start. Looks like one of those movie characters, The Hulk, Shrek?
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:15:35 pm
He looks like Boris Johnsons love child.
With Maguire, no less
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:21:24 pm
Fuck sake, from behind, Haaland looks like someone that I have slept with few years back.

That beautiful shiny hair. Gorgeous. Pretty.

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Kloppo has now won evrey Domestic trophy available with us.

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Based on what I have seen
It will be a repeat of last year.
Both teams on a equal footing.
But they will pump the bottom half of the league at a canter. We will hopefully do the same. I defo think Nunez gives us something else for defenders to think about. It will come down to the tiniest of margins but Im confident that well be in and about 90 points again. Enough? Lets hope so.
