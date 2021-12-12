« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+

Offline Samie

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #240 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #241 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 07:49:44 pm
Mate of mine's Mum died just after taking the vaccine. Agree with everything else.

Sorry for your mates mum, but what's that got to do with anything FFS
Online lamonti

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #242 on: Today at 07:59:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:30:13 pm
I'm guessing that was why the check took so long.  They would've looked at it.  to be honest, I had no problem with it. He didn't have the ball under control.

Thought Adrian had a very good game.

That's not the law though. He had his hands against the ball and the ground which means that the attacker cannot kick it. It happened in a game with Kasper Schmeichel for Leicester last season and Oliver ruled it out. Looked wrong but he knew the law and was correct.
Offline SamLad

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #243 on: Today at 08:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:58:03 pm

LOL his Wiki page has already been updated with today's game.  :)
Offline stockdam

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #244 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
Another pathetic part of the commentary was going on and on about Salah missed his previous penalty at Leicester as if that had any bearing on his penalty today. It was as if they believed in fairy tales. Just before Salah scored they had to admit that it was Salah and that he rarely misses. There is no such a thing as a hoodoo nor karma.grow up.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #245 on: Today at 08:02:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:53:07 pm
I think there was plenty riding on this game in terms of bragging rights.
Both teams went flat out.

We had a point to prove. Jurgen looked relaxed apart from when Pawson missed the shithouse studs up on Trent. Pep was frantic not to lose. Haaland getting pasted on Twitter is mad. Loads of city fans whinging about Grealish as well. They were all crowing last year about their poster boy.
They were up against Liverpool today not fucking Newcastle or United.
Haaland looks a unit and will score a lot of goals for the sportswashers. Cant wait to see him against Maguire. Question is will he stay fit with Pep wanting him to press like a loon
Yep. Trent was saying how we really wanted to win it. It was absolutely clear that Ped wanted to win it too. The petulance and lack of class shown by Abu Dhabi in rejecting their losers medals also showed their disappointment at pretty much being played off the park all game. It hurt them.

This was a game between a globally respected football club and a disgusting sportswash desperately craving acceptance and credibility. In that sense, there was much riding on it. I'm glad good won out on the day.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #246 on: Today at 08:05:01 pm »
Fantastic result from the lads. Onwards and further upwards.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #247 on: Today at 08:07:05 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:01:53 pm
Another pathetic part of the commentary was going on and on about Salah missed his previous penalty at Leicester as if that had any bearing on his penalty today. It was as if they believed in fairy tales. Just before Salah scored they had to admit that it was Salah and that he rarely misses. There is no such a thing as a hoodoo nor karma.grow up.
The female commentator was going on about how much, "we want to see Haaland get across the front of VvD for crosses".
Offline stockdam

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #248 on: Today at 08:13:03 pm »
Did Matip handle the ball when he tried to head it when it was a foot off the ground. It looked like it to me and I expected it to be a penalty.

Matip and VVD had good games at the back. I liked the way Henderson and Thiago were getting stuck in.

Send one of the losers medals to me as Ill take it.
Online lamonti

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #249 on: Today at 08:14:00 pm »
Fun ending. Darwin getting three enormous goalscoring chances in 30 minutes is exactly what you want to see. Won the penalty (not sure how good the head was), tried the dink but didn't lift it enough (good save by Ederson to be fair) and stuck the last one how with some good improvisation.

Big switches out to Diaz will be a big feature this season I think.

Adrian is so ropey but I'd for a third choice keeper what are you gonna do.
Online lamonti

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #250 on: Today at 08:14:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:13:03 pm
Did Matip handle the ball when he tried to head it when it was a foot off the ground. It looked like it to me and I expected it to be a penalty.

Matip and VVD had good games at the back. I liked the way Henderson and Thiago were getting stuck in.

Send one of the losers medals to me as Ill take it.

If you kick or head it into you own hand at close distance it is not given as handball.
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #251 on: Today at 08:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:12:01 pm
Ugh! Pip still doing that disgusting thing where he moves gum or spit or something in and out of his mouth with a snakelike movement of the tongue.
Hes a pretty disgusting guy. I have rarely watched him when he isnt spitting everywhere
Offline Dougle

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #252 on: Today at 08:16:05 pm »
I really enjoyed that. Thought we were best first 20 and last 35. In between City did control it without really creating very much. Have to say I was surprised at how good Nuñez was. He really made a difference.
I said before the game I didn't really mind about the result which was (kind of) true but it sure does feel good to win and to beat Abu Dhabi as well. Happy days. Really looking forward to tomorrow as well now.
A good day.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #253 on: Today at 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:13:03 pm
Did Matip handle the ball when he tried to head it when it was a foot off the ground. It looked like it to me and I expected it to be a penalty.


He did, but it came off his head first so you'll never get a penalty for that.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:18:48 pm »
Oh what fun that was. They looked pig sick which helps.
Offline ep1987

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:31:13 pm »
Out of interest what's the rule if a player stops due to an incorrect offside flag? Trent likely would have been in a different position on the line if not for seeing the flag raised.

I personally thought our defence was fairly rusty, but happy to take the win.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #256 on: Today at 08:33:47 pm »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 08:31:13 pm
Out of interest what's the rule if a player stops due to an incorrect offside flag? Trent likely would have been in a different position on the line if not for seeing the flag raised.

I personally thought our defence was fairly rusty, but happy to take the win.

Play to the whistle
Online Al 666

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #257 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm »
Thought their goal was a foul on Adrian. He has got two hands on the ball.

Law 12 states.  A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand(s) when: the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface (e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands or arms except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save.
Online Ghost Town

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #258 on: Today at 08:37:45 pm »
Think I surprised myself. I went into this thinking it was just a friendly and didn't matter. But when Darwin scored I reacted in the way I do for goals I have desperately been wishing for. No noise, no shouting or singing or jumping up and down - that's for 'normal' goals.

I just held both arms up and sat in silence; a sort of Shankly pose, though that similarity is accidental; I'm not claiming any link. But I knew then that that goal meant a lot to me and this victory meant a lot to me, too. Much more than I was expecting.

Maybe it's because it was them

Or maybe it's because it's us
Offline DangerScouse

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #259 on: Today at 08:37:51 pm »
Well that was fucking delightful despite the irrelevance of what was at stake. Always good to get one over the sportswashing, cheating c*nts. Well in reds!
Online ScubaSteve

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #260 on: Today at 08:38:07 pm »
There wasnt any doubt wed win that  ;)

Great confidence booster for the lads
Online Red1976

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #261 on: Today at 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:02:20 pm
Yep. Trent was saying how we really wanted to win it. It was absolutely clear that Ped wanted to win it too. The petulance and lack of class shown by Abu Dhabi in rejecting their losers medals also showed their disappointment at pretty much being played off the park all game. It hurt them.

This was a game between a globally respected football club and a disgusting sportswash desperately craving acceptance and credibility. In that sense, there was much riding on it. I'm glad good won out on the day.

Totally agree with your post. The spoilt brat mentality of Man City just gets shown every time they lose - and not picking up their losers medals highlights this again.

If you compare the pre-season games we have had and compare them to MC you have to wonder if MC felt they could just turn up and win without any real pre-season games under their belts.

Absolutely chuffed we won and the fact that now Klopp has won the last domestic trophy that has eluded him  - until now!

 


Online Ghost Town

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #262 on: Today at 08:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 07:09:18 pm
I would love to live to see a PL where dangerous tackles and grabbing another player by the neck earn a yellow cart.
Yeah it's absolute pony

Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:20:43 pm


Adrian did his best to lose that for us though.
And so is this
Online Ghost Town

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
«
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:30:38 pm


'Celebrating England Football'? Has there been a memo about new adjectives that I've missed?
Online paisley1977

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #264 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:00 pm
Thought their goal was a foul on Adrian. He has got two hands on the ball.

Law 12 states.  A goalkeeper is considered to be in control of the ball with the hand(s) when: the ball is between the hands or between the hand and any surface (e.g. ground, own body) or by touching it with any part of the hands or arms except if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save.

Law 13 states If its a City forward its ok especially if its against L.F.C.
Online JRed

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:40:25 pm
Yeah it's absolute pony
And so is this
I thought Adrian had one of his better games for us.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:47:39 pm »
Very happy for Adrian to have helped in a big way to win this too. 3rd choice goalie now, obviously very much loved by his teammates, so to step in and put in such a good performance, is a nice story.
Offline Samie

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #267 on: Today at 08:49:10 pm »
Online Brain Potter

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #268 on: Today at 08:54:59 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 07:26:25 pm
Wonder whos going to tell him that its a friendly so his goal doesnt count towards his stats (though neither does his booking).

Its an official game, so the goal counts on the stats. All the previous Charity Shields are on official appearances and goals.
Online Golyo

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #269 on: Today at 08:56:23 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:20:53 pm
Yes but Nunez was lucky as Ake did a scissor tackle on himthe asshole commentator said it was a great tackle.
It looked similar to the one that caused Elliott his injury. Absolute horror tackle.
Online johnny74

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #270 on: Today at 08:56:45 pm »
Just enjoying the new description of Haaland as a Norwegian Andy Carroll.
Online Ghost Town

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:47:19 pm
I thought Adrian had one of his better games for us.
Yep. Did very well. kept us in it on a few occasions. Everyone knows he is not Alisson; but absolutely no reason to criticise him after this game .
Online Ghost Town

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:47:39 pm
Very happy for Adrian to have helped in a big way to win this too. 3rd choice goalie now, obviously very much loved by his teammates, so to step in and put in such a good performance, is a nice story.
Reminds me of how he stood up and helped us win the Super Cup etc early in that season. We know he's no longer a No. 1 keeper but when he comes in and does his job like this I can't understand why anyone would trash him. 
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #273 on: Today at 09:03:31 pm »
Thought Adrian was good apart from his kicking. Their goal was strange, I might be wrong but I thought he had two hands on the ball so was fouled by Foden? Was he not deemed to be in control of it?

Anyway, he wont play many games this season, but hes done good.
Online jillc

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #274 on: Today at 09:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:03:31 pm
Thought Adrian was good apart from his kicking. Their goal was strange, I might be wrong but I thought he had two hands on the ball so was fouled by Foden? Was he not deemed to be in control of it?

Anyway, he wont play many games this season, but hes done good.

He did and it should have been a foul.
Online kasperoff

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #275 on: Today at 09:07:20 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:20:43 pm
nice start to the season. we played very well and great the Nunez is off the mark early.

Adrian did his best to lose that for us though. Is Kelleher injured?

He's not the best but I thought he did alright today. Loads of close range shitty mishit strikes that he dealt with pretty well.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #276 on: Today at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:03:31 pm
Thought Adrian was good apart from his kicking. Their goal was strange, I might be wrong but I thought he had two hands on the ball so was fouled by Foden? Was he not deemed to be in control of it?

Anyway, he wont play many games this season, but hes done good.

even some of his kicking was good though, it was his kick out that led to Darwins first chance I think? The one Ederson saved with his face.

He was fouled for the goal, it was really weird for sure that it wasnt given, but doesnt matter, makes it sweeter really to then come back and stick two past them late!
Online Hazell

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #277 on: Today at 09:09:05 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:20:53 pm
Yes but Nunez was lucky as Ake did a scissor tackle on himthe asshole commentator said it was a great tackle.

Yeah, saw that tackle and it was really dangerous, Nunez was lucky he didn't get seriously injured. Pawson also let a studs up challenge go late in the first half (one that led to Haaland's chance I think?).
Offline Samie

Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #278 on: Today at 09:11:21 pm »
