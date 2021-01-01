I've lost my Mum and I am beyond devastated right now. She had a massive stroke just over two weeks ago and finally gave up her fight yesterday morning.I lived with her and I was her main carer for years. So now I feel so lost. Have no idea what I am going to do with myself, i'm in bitsHow have others coped? I suppose it's just taking it a day at a time. It's all a bit raw right now.I have to say the hospital were brilliant in every way, from her Consultant right down to the lady who was cleaning her room. They were kind, considerate, caring. They let me and other immediate family visit Mum pretty much whenever we wanted. Feeling so grateful for that, given how not that long ago covid stopped family being with their loved ones in hospitals.Anyway, thanks Mum, for everything. I'm going to miss you x