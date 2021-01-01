« previous next »
My Mum passed away yesterday

My Mum passed away yesterday
Today at 05:58:58 am
 I've lost my Mum and I am beyond devastated right now.  She had a massive stroke just over two weeks ago and finally gave up her fight yesterday morning.

I lived with her and I was her main carer for years.  So now I feel so lost.  Have no idea what I am going to do with myself, i'm in bits  :'(

How have others coped?  I suppose it's just taking it a day at a time. It's all a bit raw right now.

I have to say the hospital were brilliant in every way, from her Consultant right down to the lady who was cleaning her room.  They were kind, considerate, caring.  They let me and other immediate family visit Mum pretty much whenever we wanted.  Feeling so grateful for that, given how not that long ago covid stopped family being with their loved ones in hospitals.

Anyway,  thanks Mum, for everything.   I'm going to miss you x 

Re: My Mum passed away yesterday
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:16:27 am
Sorry to hear this. 
Re: My Mum passed away yesterday
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:45:25 am
Sorry to hear this as well Millie.

There are no magic pieces of advice but you are definitely doing the right thing in trying to take it one step at a time. Listen to your own feelings and time will help you heal. Had some bad news myself this week (my dad was diagnosed with cancer). I know the lost feeling that you're experiencing. I've drawn on past experience and reached out for help as soon as possible. Some things that seemed like impossible problems from a practical point of view were made much easier by talking to a couple of people.

Take care x
Re: My Mum passed away yesterday
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:51:45 am
So sorry for your loss. :( Big hugs.
Re: My Mum passed away yesterday
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:55:40 am
Terrible news mate. You have some tough days ahead. I hope you can get help from your family. Just one day at a time is the only way in my experience I felt sad for basically a year. Everyone is different not nothing ahead of you is easy.
Re: My Mum passed away yesterday
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:43:34 am
Sorry to hear Millie
