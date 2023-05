WEEK 37 FIXTURES SATURDAY 20TH MAY Tottenham Hotspur V Brentford (2-1 AFC Bournemouth V Manchester United (1-3) Fulham V Crystal Palace (1-1) Liverpool V Aston Villa (2-1) Wolverhampton Wanderers V Everton (1-1) Nottingham Forest V Arsenal (0-2) SUNDAY 21ST MAY West Ham United V Leeds United (2-1) Brighton & Hove Albion V Southampton (3-1) Manchester City V Chelsea (3-0) MONDAY 22ND MAY Newcastle United V Leicester City (3-0) WEDNESDAY 24TH MAY Brighton & Hove Albion V Manchester City (1-1) THURSDAY 25TH MAY Manchester United V Chelsea (2-1)

who are you to judge the life i live?

i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,

but before you start pointing fingers make

sure your hands are clean!.