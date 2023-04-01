« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30 Open  (Read 18111 times)

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 28/29 Open
« Reply #1040 on: April 1, 2023, 05:51:55 am »

WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (2-2)
Arsenal V Leeds United (3-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (0-0)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-0)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-3)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-2)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (3-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (2-1)
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1041 on: April 1, 2023, 07:18:39 am »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (1-1)
Arsenal V Leeds United (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (2-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (1-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-1)
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,851
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1042 on: April 1, 2023, 08:05:34 am »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (2-1)
Arsenal V Leeds United (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (0-1)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-0)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-0)
Logged

Online Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1043 on: April 1, 2023, 09:11:50 am »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (2-2)
Arsenal V Leeds United (3-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (1-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (2-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-2)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (3-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (0-2)
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1044 on: April 1, 2023, 10:02:46 am »

WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (1-2)
Arsenal V Leeds United (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-0)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-0)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-0)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-1)
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1045 on: April 1, 2023, 10:21:18 am »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (1-0)
Arsenal V Leeds United (3-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-0)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-0)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1046 on: April 1, 2023, 10:21:49 am »
WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-0)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-2)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1047 on: April 1, 2023, 10:42:44 am »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (1-2)
Arsenal V Leeds United (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-2)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-0)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (1-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (2-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (2-2)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (0-1)
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1048 on: April 1, 2023, 10:51:18 am »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (1-1)
Arsenal V Leeds United (3-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-2)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (0-2)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,937
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 28/29 Open
« Reply #1049 on: April 1, 2023, 11:15:48 am »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (2-2)
Arsenal V Leeds United (3-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-0)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-3)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,141
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1050 on: April 2, 2023, 12:48:01 pm »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (-)
Arsenal V Leeds United (-)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (-)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (-)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (-)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (-)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (-)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (1-2)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-0)
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1051 on: April 2, 2023, 07:51:28 pm »
WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-0)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-1)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,937
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 28/29 Open
« Reply #1052 on: April 4, 2023, 01:54:41 pm »
Sutton's predictions

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (2-2)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-0)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (0-1)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • Money for nothing....
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 28/29 Open
« Reply #1053 on: April 4, 2023, 02:13:40 pm »
WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (0-2)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,937
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 28/29 Open
« Reply #1054 on: April 4, 2023, 03:14:06 pm »
WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-3)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-2)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-1)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,299
    • @hartejack
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
« Reply #1055 on: April 4, 2023, 06:29:26 pm »
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (-)
Arsenal V Leeds United (-)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (-)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (-)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (-)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (-)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (-)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (-)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (-)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (-)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (0-2)
Chelsea V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (1-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-2)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,937
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 01:11:02 am »
WEEK 30 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 8TH APRIL

Man Utd V Everton (-)
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest (-)
Brentford V Newcastle (-)
Fulham V West Ham (-)
Leicester V Bournemouth (-)
Tottenham V Brighton (-)
Wolves V Chelsea (-)
Southampton V Man City (-)

SUNDAY 9TH APRIL

Leeds V Crystal Palace (-)
Liverpool V Arsenal (-)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30 Open
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 06:42:12 am »
WEEK 30 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 8TH APRIL

Man Utd V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest (2-1)
Brentford V Newcastle (1-1)
Fulham V West Ham (1-1)
Leicester V Bournemouth (2-1)
Tottenham V Brighton (1-1)
Wolves V Chelsea (0-2)
Southampton V Man City (0-2)

SUNDAY 9TH APRIL

Leeds V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Liverpool V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30 Open
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 07:30:06 am »
WEEK 30 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 8TH APRIL

Man Utd V Everton (3-0)
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest (2-1)
Brentford V Newcastle (2-2)
Fulham V West Ham (2-2)
Leicester V Bournemouth (2-2)
Tottenham V Brighton (2-2)
Wolves V Chelsea (1-0)
Southampton V Man City (1-5)

SUNDAY 9TH APRIL

Leeds V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Liverpool V Arsenal (3-0)
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30 Open
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 08:05:10 am »

WEEK 30 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 8TH APRIL

Man Utd V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest (3-1)
Brentford V Newcastle (1-1)
Fulham V West Ham (1-1)
Leicester V Bournemouth (2-0)
Tottenham V Brighton (1-1)
Wolves V Chelsea (1-2)
Southampton V Man City (0-3)

SUNDAY 9TH APRIL

Leeds V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Liverpool V Arsenal (1-2)
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 569
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30 Open
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 08:22:32 am »
SATURDAY 8TH APRIL

Man Utd V Everton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest (4-0)
Brentford V Newcastle (1-2)
Fulham V West Ham (2-0)
Leicester V Bournemouth (1-1)
Tottenham V Brighton (0-2)
Wolves V Chelsea (1-3)
Southampton V Man City (0-4)

SUNDAY 9TH APRIL

Leeds V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Liverpool V Arsenal (2-2)
Logged

Online Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30 Open
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 10:08:29 am »
WEEK 30 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 8TH APRIL

Man Utd V Everton (3-0)
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest (2-0)
Brentford V Newcastle (1-2)
Fulham V West Ham (1-1)
Leicester V Bournemouth (1-0)
Tottenham V Brighton (2-2)
Wolves V Chelsea (0-1)
Southampton V Man City (0-3)

SUNDAY 9TH APRIL

Leeds V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Liverpool V Arsenal (2-2)
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 30 Open
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 10:10:35 am »
WEEK 30 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 8TH APRIL

Man Utd V Everton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest (2-0)
Brentford V Newcastle (1-2)
Fulham V West Ham (1-1)
Leicester V Bournemouth (2-0)
Tottenham V Brighton (2-1)
Wolves V Chelsea (0-2)
Southampton V Man City (0-2)

SUNDAY 9TH APRIL

Leeds V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Liverpool V Arsenal (1-2)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 