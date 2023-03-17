« previous next »
Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 17, 2023, 07:33:03 pm
WEEK 27 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 17TH MARCH

Nottm Forest V Newcastle (0-2)

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (1-0)
Brentford V Leicester (1-1)
Southampton V Tottenham (0-1)
Wolves V Leeds (1-1)
Chelsea V Everton (2-0)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (20)

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 17, 2023, 08:23:09 pm

WEEK 27 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (1-1)
Brentford V Leicester (2-1)
Southampton V Tottenham (0-2)
Wolves V Leeds (2-1)
Chelsea V Everton (3-0)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (2-0)

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 17, 2023, 08:57:44 pm

WEEK 27 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 17TH MARCH

Nottm Forest V Newcastle (-)

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (2-0)
Brentford V Leicester (1-1)
Southampton V Tottenham (0-2)
Wolves V Leeds (1-0)
Chelsea V Everton (2-0)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (2-0)

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 17, 2023, 10:46:06 pm
WEEK 27 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 17TH MARCH

Nottm Forest V Newcastle (-)

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (2-0)
Brentford V Leicester (1-1)
Southampton V Tottenham (0-1)
Wolves V Leeds (1-1)
Chelsea V Everton (2-0)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 18, 2023, 01:21:54 am
WEEK 27 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 17TH MARCH

Nottm Forest V Newcastle (-)

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (0-0)
Brentford V Leicester (1-0)
Southampton V Tottenham (2-1)
Wolves V Leeds (1-0)
Chelsea V Everton (2-0)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 18, 2023, 02:20:10 pm
WEEK 27 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 17TH MARCH

Nottm Forest V Newcastle (-)

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (1-1)
Brentford V Leicester (2-1)
Southampton V Tottenham (2-1)
Wolves V Leeds (1-1)
Chelsea V Everton (3-0)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (4-0)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 18, 2023, 02:31:24 pm
WEEK 27 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (2-0)
Brentford V Leicester (2-1)
Southampton V Tottenham (1-1)
Wolves V Leeds (2-1)
Chelsea V Everton (2-0)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 27 Open
March 19, 2023, 12:14:11 am
WEEK 27 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 17TH MARCH

Nottm Forest V Newcastle (-)

SATURDAY 18TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Bournemouth (-)
Brentford V Leicester (-)
Southampton V Tottenham (-)
Wolves V Leeds (-)
Chelsea V Everton (-)

SUNDAY 19TH MARCH

Arsenal V Crystal Palace (3-0)
Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 28/29 Open
Yesterday at 09:55:54 am
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (-)
Arsenal V Leeds United (-)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (-)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (-)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (-)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (-)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (-)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (-)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (-)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (-)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (-)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (-)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (-)
Chelsea V Liverpool (-)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (-)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (-)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 28/29 Open
Yesterday at 10:34:47 am
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (2-2)
Arsenal V Leeds United (3-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-2)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (2-2)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (2-2)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
Yesterday at 04:26:18 pm
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (3-1)
Arsenal V Leeds United (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (1-0)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-3)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-2)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-1)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
Yesterday at 06:52:40 pm
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (0-3)
Arsenal V Leeds United (4-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-2)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-0)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-3)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (3-1)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (0-1)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (3-0)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (0-3)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (2-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (3-3)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-2)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (2-1)
Arsenal V Leeds United (4-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-0)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (1-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-0)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-2)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (3-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (0-1)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
Today at 12:50:41 am
WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (3-1)
Arsenal V Leeds United (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-2)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (1-0)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (0-1)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (2-3)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-1)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (0-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (2-2)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-1)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-2)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 28/29 Open
Today at 07:07:15 am

WEEK 28 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL

Manchester City V Liverpool (3-1)
Arsenal V Leeds United (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (0-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (0-1)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL

West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

MONDAY 3RD APRIL

Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 29 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 4TH APRIL

AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL

Manchester United V Brentford (2-0)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (1-1)
