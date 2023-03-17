WEEK 28 FIXTURES
SATURDAY 1ST APRIL
Manchester City V Liverpool (-)
Arsenal V Leeds United (-)
AFC Bournemouth V Fulham (-)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (-)
Crystal Palace V Leicester City (-)
Nottingham Forest V Wolverhampton Wanderers (-)
Chelsea V Aston Villa (-)
SUNDAY 2ND APRIL
West Ham United V Southampton (-)
Newcastle United V Manchester United (-)
MONDAY 3RD APRIL
Everton V Tottenham Hotspur (-)
WEEK 29 FIXTURES
TUESDAY 4TH APRIL
AFC Bournemouth V Brighton & Hove Albion (-)
Leeds United V Nottingham Forest (-)
Leicester City V Aston Villa (-)
Chelsea V Liverpool (-)
WEDNESDAY 5TH APRIL
Manchester United V Brentford (-)
West Ham United V Newcastle United (-)