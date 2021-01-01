« previous next »
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
Yesterday at 08:27:05 pm
WEEK 22 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

West Ham United V Chelsea (1-2)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (2-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

SUNDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Leeds United V Manchester United (0-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (2-0)

MONDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Everton (3-2)

WEDNESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 22 Open
Today at 07:56:57 am
West Ham United V Chelsea (1-1)
Arsenal V Brentford (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Fulham V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leicester City V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Southampton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Newcastle United (0-2)

Leeds United V Manchester United (1-2)
Manchester City V Aston Villa (3-0)

Liverpool V Everton (1-1)

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-1)
