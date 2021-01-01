« previous next »
ollyfrom.tv

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (2-1)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-3)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (2-0)
Brentford V Southampton (3-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (0-2)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (3-1)
The G in Gerrard

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (3-0)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (1-2)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (1-1)
Brentford V Southampton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (1-2)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (2-1)

Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (2-0)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-1)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (1-1)
Brentford V Southampton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (1-1)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (0-1)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (2-0)
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #763 on: Today at 07:47:21 am
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (1-1)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-3)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (2-1)
Brentford V Southampton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (1-3)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (1-1)
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #764 on: Today at 08:09:27 am
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (3-1)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-2)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (2-1)
Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (1-1)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-1)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (3-0)
RobbieRedman

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #765 on: Today at 10:58:44 am
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (2-0)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-0)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (2-2)
Brentford V Southampton (0-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (2-1)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (1-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (3-0)
SKITTLE

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #766 on: Today at 12:50:49 pm
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (2-1)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-3)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (2-1)
Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (0-1)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (2-0)
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #767 on: Today at 01:00:47 pm
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (2-0)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-3)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (2-2)
Brentford V Southampton (1-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (0-1)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (2-4)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (2-1)
Cape_Tear

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 21 Open
Reply #768 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (2-0)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (1-2)
Aston Villa V Leicester City (2-1)
Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (1-2)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (2-1)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (2-0)
