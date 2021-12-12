« previous next »
Cape_Tear

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #640 on: Today at 08:34:00 am
WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (3-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (1-3)

WEEK 17 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER

West Ham United V Brentford (2-1)
Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)

SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United (0-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Fulham V Southampton (2-1)
Manchester City V Everton (3-1)
Newcastle United V Leeds United (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (1-3)

SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa (2-0)
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea (0-2)

WEEK 18 FIXTURES

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Liverpool (0-3)

TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Newcastle United (2-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Leicester City V Fulham (1-1)
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY

Southampton V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Leeds United V West Ham United (2-1)
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)

THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Manchester City (1-3)
Salger

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #641 on: Today at 08:41:02 am

WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-0)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-3)
Arsenal V West Ham United (2-0)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (1-4)

WEEK 17 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER

West Ham United V Brentford (2-2)
Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)

SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United (0-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Fulham V Southampton (0-0)
Manchester City V Everton (2-0)
Newcastle United V Leeds United (3-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (1-1)

SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa (2-0)
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea (0-1)

WEEK 18 FIXTURES

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Liverpool (1-2)

TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Newcastle United (2-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Leicester City V Fulham (2-1)
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)

WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY

Southampton V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Leeds United V West Ham United (1-2)
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)

THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Manchester City (1-1)
Emerald Red

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #642 on: Today at 09:06:16 am
WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (1-0)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (1-3)
redforlife

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #643 on: Today at 09:28:25 am
WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-3)
Arsenal V West Ham United (3-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (0-3)
Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #644 on: Today at 09:34:36 am
WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (1-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (3-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (3-0)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (1-2)

WEEK 17 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER

West Ham United V Brentford (1-1)
Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)

SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Fulham V Southampton (2-1)
Manchester City V Everton (3-0)
Newcastle United V Leeds United (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (0-2)

SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa (2-1)
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea (1-2)

WEEK 18 FIXTURES

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Liverpool (1-2)

TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Newcastle United (2-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leicester City V Fulham (2-0)
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY

Southampton V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leeds United V West Ham United (2-1)
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Manchester City (1-2)
ollyfrom.tv

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #645 on: Today at 09:44:27 am
MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-0)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (3-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (1-3)

WEEK 17 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER

West Ham United V Brentford (3-1)
Liverpool V Leicester City (3-0)

SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Fulham V Southampton (1-0)
Manchester City V Everton (4-0)
Newcastle United V Leeds United (3-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (2-2)

SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa (2-0)
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea (1-2)

WEEK 18 FIXTURES

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Liverpool (1-3)

TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Newcastle United (2-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leicester City V Fulham (2-0)
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth (3-1)

WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY

Southampton V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leeds United V West Ham United (1-1)
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)

THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Manchester City (2-1)
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #646 on: Today at 09:47:56 am
WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (3-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (3-0)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (0-3)
jackh

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #647 on: Today at 10:49:06 am
WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (1-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-3)
Arsenal V West Ham United (3-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (0-1)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (2-5)

WEEK 17 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER

West Ham United V Brentford (0-1)
Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)

SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United (1-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Fulham V Southampton (2-1)
Manchester City V Everton (4-0)
Newcastle United V Leeds United (3-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (1-2)

SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa (2-2)
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea (1-3)

WEEK 18 FIXTURES

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Liverpool (0-2)

TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Newcastle United (2-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Leicester City V Fulham (1-1)
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY

Southampton V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
Leeds United V West Ham United (1-0)
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Manchester City (2-2)
amir87

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #648 on: Today at 11:31:53 am

WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (2-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (0-2)

KeegansPerm

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 16/17/18 Open
Reply #649 on: Today at 12:12:15 pm
WEEK 16 FIXTURES

MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-1)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (2-1)

TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (3-0)

WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Leeds United V Manchester City (1-3)

WEEK 17 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER

West Ham United V Brentford (2-1)
Liverpool V Leicester City (3-0)

SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United (0-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (1-3)
Fulham V Southampton (2-0)
Manchester City V Everton (3-0)
Newcastle United V Leeds United (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (1-2)

SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY

Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa (2-0)
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea (0-2)

WEEK 18 FIXTURES

MONDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Liverpool (0-2)

TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Newcastle United (2-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leicester City V Fulham (2-1)
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY

Southampton V Nottingham Forest (1-1)
Leeds United V West Ham United (1-1)
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)

THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Manchester City (0-2)
