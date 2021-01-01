WEEK 16 FIXTURES
MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER
Brentford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V Fulham (2-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Leicester City V Newcastle United (1-2)
Southampton V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-2)
Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)
Arsenal V West Ham United (3-1)
TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER
Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
WEDNESDAY 28TH DECEMBER
Leeds United V Manchester City (1-3)
WEEK 17 FIXTURES
FRIDAY 30TH DECEMBER
West Ham United V Brentford (2-1)
Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)
SATURDAY 31ST DECEMBER
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Manchester United (0-2)
AFC Bournemouth V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Fulham V Southampton (2-1)
Manchester City V Everton (3-1)
Newcastle United V Leeds United (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Arsenal (1-3)
SUNDAY 1ST JANUARY
Tottenham Hotspur V Aston Villa (2-0)
Nottingham Forest V Chelsea (0-2)
WEEK 18 FIXTURES
MONDAY 2ND JANUARY
Brentford V Liverpool (0-3)
TUESDAY 3RD JANUARY
Arsenal V Newcastle United (2-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Leicester City V Fulham (1-1)
Manchester United V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)
WEDNESDAY 4TH JANUARY
Southampton V Nottingham Forest (1-0)
Leeds United V West Ham United (2-1)
Aston Villa V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
THURSDAY 5TH JANUARY
Chelsea V Manchester City (1-3)