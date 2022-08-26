« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 6 Open  (Read 2733 times)

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #160 on: August 26, 2022, 07:49:47 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-1)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (1-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (2-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-1)
Leeds United V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-0)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #161 on: August 26, 2022, 08:01:25 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-0)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-1)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,023
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #162 on: August 26, 2022, 08:14:04 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-3)
Brentford V Everton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (0-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #163 on: August 26, 2022, 10:19:08 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-2)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (1-2)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-2)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-3)
Southampton V Chelsea (2-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-2)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-3)
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #164 on: August 27, 2022, 12:47:23 am »

WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (0-0)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (0-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (3-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (1-0)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-0)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #165 on: August 27, 2022, 05:57:20 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-1)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (2-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #166 on: August 27, 2022, 06:01:59 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-1)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (1-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (4-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-1)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-0)
Leeds United V Everton (3-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-2)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,638
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #167 on: August 27, 2022, 06:52:44 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-3)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-1)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (1-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-3)
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #168 on: August 27, 2022, 08:49:13 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-2)
Brentford V Everton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-0)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #169 on: August 27, 2022, 10:54:45 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-2)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (1-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (1-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (0-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,576
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #170 on: August 27, 2022, 11:03:39 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (0-2)
Brentford V Everton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (4-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (0-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (3-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (2-2)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #171 on: August 27, 2022, 11:20:17 am »

WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-2)
Brentford V Everton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (2-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (2-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #172 on: August 27, 2022, 11:33:29 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-1)
Brentford V Everton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (1-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #173 on: August 27, 2022, 11:51:38 am »

WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (3-2)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (1-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-3)
Arsenal V Fulham (1-1)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)


Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,118
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #174 on: August 28, 2022, 09:03:32 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-2)
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,347
  • VAR is shite.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #175 on: August 28, 2022, 10:00:13 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-0)
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #176 on: August 29, 2022, 11:27:27 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (3-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-0)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (2-2)
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #177 on: August 30, 2022, 08:58:46 am »
Question. I am trying to bet Leeds United 0 - 1 Everton.

Is it a safe and "almost happen" bet? I am trying to win here actually.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,491
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #178 on: August 30, 2022, 09:59:41 am »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (3-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-1)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-2)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #179 on: August 30, 2022, 03:21:59 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-1)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-0)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (0-1)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,023
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #180 on: August 30, 2022, 05:08:39 pm »

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (3-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-2)
Leeds United V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (3-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (5-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-0)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (0-1)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,576
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 6 Open
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

Everton V Liverpool (-)
Brentford V Leeds (-)
Chelsea V West Ham (-)
Newcastle V Crystal Palace (-)
Nottm Forest V Bournemouth (-)
Tottenham V Fulham (-)
Wolves V Southampton (-)
Aston Villa V Man City (-)

SUNDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER

Brighton V Leicester (-)
Man Utd V Arsenal (-)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,118
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 6 Open
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:38:14 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

Everton V Liverpool (1-2)
Brentford V Leeds (1-1)
Chelsea V West Ham (2-1)
Newcastle V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Nottm Forest V Bournemouth (2-1)
Tottenham V Fulham (2-0)
Wolves V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Man City (0-3)

SUNDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER

Brighton V Leicester (2-1)
Man Utd V Arsenal (1-2)
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 6 Open
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm »


SATURDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

Everton V Liverpool (1-2)
Brentford V Leeds (1-1)
Chelsea V West Ham (2-1)
Newcastle V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Nottm Forest V Bournemouth (3-1)
Tottenham V Fulham (3-1)
Wolves V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Man City (0-5)

SUNDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER

Brighton V Leicester (2-1)
Man Utd V Arsenal (1-1)[/b]
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 6 Open
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

Everton V Liverpool (1-3)
Brentford V Leeds (2-1)
Chelsea V West Ham (3-0)
Newcastle V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Nottm Forest V Bournemouth (2-0)
Tottenham V Fulham (3-0)
Wolves V Southampton (0-0)
Aston Villa V Man City (1-3)

SUNDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER

Brighton V Leicester (2-1)
Man Utd V Arsenal (2-2)
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,240
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 6 Open
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:20:15 am »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

Everton V Liverpool (1-4)
Brentford V Leeds (2-2)
Chelsea V West Ham (2-1)
Newcastle V Crystal Palace (3-1)
Nottm Forest V Bournemouth (2-0)
Tottenham V Fulham (3-1)
Wolves V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Man City (1-3)

SUNDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER

Brighton V Leicester (2-1)
Man Utd V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,326
  • The passmaster.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Round 6 Open
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:39:53 am »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

Everton V Liverpool (1-2)
Brentford V Leeds (3-0)
Chelsea V West Ham (2-1)
Newcastle V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Nottm Forest V Bournemouth (2-0)
Tottenham V Fulham (3-1)
Wolves V Southampton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Man City (0-4)

SUNDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER

Brighton V Leicester (2-0)
Man Utd V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 