« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open  (Read 2412 times)

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 07:49:47 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-1)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (1-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (2-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-1)
Leeds United V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (2-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-0)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 08:01:25 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-0)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-1)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (2-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,979
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-3)
Brentford V Everton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-1)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (0-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-2)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (4-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (1-2)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-2)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-3)
Southampton V Chelsea (2-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-2)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-3)
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,955
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:47:23 am »

WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (0-0)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (0-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (1-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (3-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (1-0)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-0)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,556
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #165 on: Today at 05:57:20 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-1)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (2-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (2-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (1-2)
Leeds United V Everton (2-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (3-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-1)
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:01:59 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-1)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (1-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (4-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-1)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-0)
Leeds United V Everton (3-0)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-0)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (3-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-2)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,508
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:52:44 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (2-1)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-0)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (3-0)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-3)

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 30TH AUGUST

Crystal Palace V Brentford (1-1)
Fulham V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Southampton V Chelsea (0-1)
Leeds United V Everton (2-1)

WEDNESDAY 31ST AUGUST

Arsenal V Aston Villa (2-1)
AFC Bournemouth V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-1)
Manchester City V Nottingham Forest (4-0)
West Ham United V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Liverpool V Newcastle United (1-1)

THURSDAY 1ST SEPTEMBER

Leicester City V Manchester United (1-3)
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,489
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:49:13 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-2)
Brentford V Everton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (2-0)
Chelsea V Leicester City (3-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (3-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (1-1)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Online Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,768
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2022/23 - Predictions Thread - Rnds 4 & 5 Open
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:54:45 am »
WEEK 4 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 27TH AUGUST

Southampton V Manchester United (1-2)
Brentford V Everton (2-0)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Leeds United (1-1)
Chelsea V Leicester City (2-1)
Liverpool V AFC Bournemouth (3-0)
Manchester City V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Arsenal V Fulham (1-0)

SUNDAY 28TH AUGUST

Aston Villa V West Ham United (1-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Newcastle United (0-2)
Nottingham Forest V Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 