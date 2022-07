its a great chance too look at our competition for the upcoming season ...why all the negativity .. we earn the place to play today klopp will want the win the team will want the win so lets back them to win and at the same time find out on the pitch what changes our competition have done ..... bearing in mind its change for both side ...come on red men a win would be fantastic but alost will not be the end of the world and we have a massive window to view them before the season starts and i think that will be most valuable