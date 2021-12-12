



Great op thanks.





I am really looking forward to this game, of course we want to win but wont be too upset if we dont.





For me there are a lot of points to consider when playing City in a supposedly non competitive game - no matter what Klopp says in the pre-game talk as soon as the players take to the pitch personal and team pride will overtake all else and they will wanna win the game.

Some will be playing for a bigger role in how many starts they can get, some will be still trying to settle in. There may be a few with the odd score to settle and some determined that a clean sheet will be the pinnacle of the day.



Smiles and handshakes aside both coaches will want this as a season statement but of course will play it down in public but the players on both sides know this and that will add a nice edge.



Can we be the first team to show how to limit Haaland now he has joined a proper League.



How committed will Silva be, he normally likes to get stuck into us but will not getting his Spanish move dampen his enthusiasm!



No one wants to put pressure on Nunez but a nice goal from him would be helpful and a great game from Adrian would do his confidence no harm.





Lots to look forward to in this game and off course afterwards we can say its not that important . . . but it is.



This Means More.









On a separate point I cant believe we are moving forward without Sadio, its been a long time since I've been this sad about a player leaving us and will miss his beaming smile so I need a Victory today to ease my pain.





Looking forward to this.