Great Op - thanks for that, always enjoy reading them before games, appreciate the work that goes into it.



On a broader note, I can't believe that the season is starting already! This season is going to be a weird one, given the 2 games a week for every one and the world cup in the middle. I think there will be some extreme results.



As for the community shield, of course it would be nice to win, but I genuinely couldn't be less interested. It feels wrong having competitive football in July and it not being a world cup. Will I watch it? Well I have a busy day tomorrow and if I get back in time will watch, which feels strange as normally everything else is planned around the football. Don't really know what to make of my apathy!