« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July  (Read 4891 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:03:37 am
Thanks for the OP Jack :)

Always a weird one the Community Shield. It's a competitive game and one I want us to win but at the same time it's the one competitive game of the season I won't be that fussed about if we don't.

The thing I'm mainly looking at is how our new signings are. Not necessarily to make a judgement on them but more to see where they are and it's the best game to get an idea of that without worrying too much about the result.

Thanks Jack.

For me, much as I thought, Jurgan seems to have his eyes on the fact that bar the Fulham game we have no relevant fixture before Palace more than 2 weeks ahead so it's still pre season for him. I personally couldn't care less about this game (particularly if we lose !). My eyes are on Fulham and wondering just how much we'll get away with to get any kind of a win there. A sneaky 1-0 the the Cottage and full steam ahead with pre-season until winding down before Palace the following Monday week. That would be ideal.

Don't care about Saturday but I will enjoy the Reds having a run out.

Reckon it'll be a strong team with mass substitutions on an hour.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 02:36:00 pm
2 games in 2 days.

Enough for the whole squad to get some game time

As long as were good for Fulham Im happy

Everyone who doesn't play against Fulham will probably play in that friendly the next day at Anfield behind closed doors. That's if it is at Anfield, all I know is we're doing what we did last season and having a game the fay after the season opener. I think it'll probably be a stronger team than what we field against Strasbuorg where I'd expect a few more kids to be involved.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:05:56 pm »
Strongest 11 available in the Community Shield, 2nd string against Strasburg the next day. Then 5 day gap. Strongest 11 available against Fulham in the league opener, 2nd string the next day in the behind closed door friendly. Then 7 day gap until the next game. Make sense to me.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,527
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:26:07 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 01:29:42 pm
Kelleher won't be loaned out - he's firmly the reserve keeper.

Aye it'd make no sense if we were going to, to not have done so already. Because with the upmost respect to Adrian....we can't have him as back-up to Alisson.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:24:26 pm »
Trophies won where it was possible to win a trophy that day since 2018:

Where I went to the match - 0/5
Where I did not go to the match - 6/7

I'm off to a beer festival tomorrow.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,181
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:34:18 pm »
Not feeling confident about this at all. Not like me to feel that way about a Liverpool game. Would like to see us win it even if it doesnt mean that much. Not seen city at all this pre season.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,106
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:34:18 pm
Not feeling confident about this at all. Not like me to feel that way about a Liverpool game. Would like to see us win it even if it doesnt mean that much. Not seen city at all this pre season.

It's a pre season game, who gives a fuck?
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,181
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
It's a pre season game, who gives a fuck?

I dont usually care but any game against city is worth winning right now.
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 05:55:47 pm »
I agree with all the posts about it not being important blah blah - but I still want to win (and that's applied to all the other pre season games as well).

Winning is contagious.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:00:12 pm »
I hate these games against ManC, friendly or not, as it's one of the only games in the season where it always feels on a knife's edge right from the get go. With that said I'm interested to see if ManC play in a more traditional 4-2-3-1 and how that works where Haaland is the only real shot getter on the field, could give some early indications if they'll have some growing pains or not. For us I'd expect it to be more of the same, only real question is if Nunez starts or not. Should be fun.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,224
  • kopite
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
It's a pre season game, who gives a fuck?

Not me for sure, never liked this fixture. Haha, if goals don't count on your official record, don't waste them in friendlies!

Seriously though, not arsed either way about this game, just stay injury free and get into shape for the Fulham game, that's all it's about as far as I'm concerned.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 06:26:39 pm »
Thanks for the op Jack, that was a good read.

Be nice to win one of these again, but its not the end of the world if the result goes against us or even if the performance isnt great. Hopefully those missing with knocks etc will be back soon as well need everyone for this hectic season
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:07:17 pm »
Still can't believe we didnt beat Arsenal in this in 2020.

Nervous about tomorrow even though it's a friendly. Hate these cheats. A cut back Haaland goal is an absolutely guarantee so we'll need to score 2.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 01:17:34 pm
Isn't it Alisson who has the abdominal tear? Haven't seen it confirmed anywhere what the issue is with Kelleher.

Liverpools number two goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to miss this Saturday's Community Shield game against Manchester City, according to the Irish Independent

The Irishman has thus far missed the entirety of Liverpools pre-season fixtures due to an abdominal injury.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,860
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:34:18 pm
Not feeling confident about this at all. Not like me to feel that way about a Liverpool game. Would like to see us win it even if it doesnt mean that much. Not seen city at all this pre season.

For what reason?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,723
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm
For what reason?

Aaaddddrrrrrriiiiaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnnn
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm
For what reason?


None,Steve always feels the pressure.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,366
  • Free at last!
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm »
Great Op - thanks for that, always enjoy reading them before games, appreciate the work that goes into it.

On a broader note, I can't believe that the season is starting already! This season is going to be a weird one, given the 2 games a week for every one and the world cup in the middle. I think there will be some extreme results.

As for the community shield, of course it would be nice to win, but I genuinely couldn't be less interested. It feels wrong having competitive football in July and it not being a world cup. Will I watch it? Well I have a busy day tomorrow and if I get back in time will watch, which feels strange as normally everything else is planned around the football. Don't really know what to make of my apathy!
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,181
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:38:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:33:50 pm

None,Steve always feels the pressure.

The pressure has got to me  ;D

Ive never realised how important the GK was until Alisson arrived. Adrian to have a worldy!
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm »
Adrián
Trent-Matip-VVD-Robbo
---------Fab
---Hendo---Thiago
Salah--Bobby--Diaz

Not sure if having a bit more game time under our belt could prove to be an advantage vs City tomorrow but i wouldn't be surprised at that. Think they started pre-season a whole week after we did and we've got two games on them.

Would be nice to win as it's a piece of silverware nonetheless but any three points in the Premier League is worth more than the Community Shield.

But of course if we win i WILL be adamant it's a bigger achievement than the moon landing.
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,182
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:16:29 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 09:07:17 pm
Still can't believe we didnt beat Arsenal in this in 2020.

I have no recollection of this whatsoever.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:28:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:16:29 am
I have no recollection of this whatsoever.

Me neither. Im not arsed about these games and they tend to be forgotten quickly, but that ones completely gone.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:30:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:16:29 am
I have no recollection of this whatsoever.
Brewster brought on just before penalties to be the only one to miss unfortunately
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,511
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:47:30 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 28, 2022, 08:58:58 pm
I miss the days where the teams shared the shield if they drew. It's just another sad reflection on the game that sportsmanship is no longer prized. There has to be a winner and there has to be a loser.

That said, I hope we batter them. City are not our rivals. They're merely competitors.
The first time there had to be a winner was against Leeds in 74.
If we had shared it with that gang of thugs that day it would have been an even bigger disgrace.
Whenever anyone tells me how great Leeds were, I think back to that day when they showed the world who they were.
Clarke gashed Thommos shin first thing. The multiple assaults on Keegan by Giles and Bremner should have resulted in sending offs. The actual sending off was because Keegan was kidney punched by Bremner who threw himself to the floor. Keegan was distraught at being sent of for getting assaulted and took his shirt off. For some reason Billy Brown Evelopes Bremner saw him do it and copied the gesture. Giles used to punch people and run behind Hunter or Charlton like a cowardly bully.
Some great players in that side but as a team they were a right bunch of shits
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,182
Re: Liverpool vs Manchester City (Community Shield) - 17:00, Saturday 30th July
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:52:03 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:30:04 am
Brewster brought on just before penalties to be the only one to miss unfortunately

Just read the game report. Still don't remember it but there's no way I didn't watch it  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 