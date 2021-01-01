What are we playing at with this one. Its as if the club arent aware we have loads of games this season. I get he needs playing time but we also need strength in numbers. We seem to always assume the players we have will stay fit for the entire season.





He needs to play football and get minutes. Like he basically 5th/6th Choice at Liverpool he would play maybe 500 minutes. THis way he can go an less intense league with a coach who going play possession football and press, along with having coached him before and likely going to look after his minutes too. Also will play some Champions league football. He should be able to get 1.5k minutes at minimum and possibly close to 3k too.This a very good way to get minutes, evaluate him vs pros more along with getting him ready to take over minutes from Endo next season, Assuming everybody rates him well him to do that(would think so but new Coaching staff, the ppl that recruited him to Liverpool are still here so that helps)