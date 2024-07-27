« previous next »
Offline Dundalis

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1800 on: July 27, 2024, 09:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on July 26, 2024, 08:36:14 am
If he stays fit he's going to be the next Mainoo (runs)
You mean Nyoni? That kid looks ridiculous for 17. Don't see Bacjetic being that box to box that gets into the final third that often. Hopefully he can develop into our Rodri eventually. Just needs to stay fit.
Offline wige

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1801 on: August 4, 2024, 02:48:56 pm »
Just me, or has Bajcetic grown a fair bit? He looks a lot taller than he did in 22/23.
Offline stockdam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1802 on: August 4, 2024, 02:54:10 pm »
Hopefully he stays injury free and we see him develop further this season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1803 on: August 4, 2024, 05:05:55 pm »
He did grew up a lot.

Already looked shaper vs utd. Could be ready for pl football even this month.

Online DelTrotter

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1804 on: August 13, 2024, 11:38:54 am »
Willing to loan him according to Pearce this morning. Hopefully a very thorough search for the right club and manager who will look after him.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1805 on: August 13, 2024, 11:45:18 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on August 13, 2024, 11:38:54 am
Willing to loan him according to Pearce this morning. Hopefully a very thorough search for the right club and manager who will look after him.

Hope our search is as thorough as our search for the perfect number 6.
Online amir87

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1806 on: August 13, 2024, 11:48:06 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on August 13, 2024, 11:38:54 am
Willing to loan him according to Pearce this morning. Hopefully a very thorough search for the right club and manager who will look after him.

When it looked like Zubimendi was joining I thought it made sense to loan him out but I'm not so sure it's the right thing to do now.

If Slot doesn't rate Endo, then Bajcetic is probably the only one alongside Mac Allister who would look comfortable in that DM role.

If the experiement with Gravenberch/Jones as a holding midfielder doesn't work then Bajcetic might be needed.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1807 on: August 13, 2024, 11:51:06 am »
I can still understand loaning him if in the short term you plan to use Gravenberch and Endo there, also knowing Mac Allister can do it and Bajcetic himself is coming off an injury and needs regular football. If we do loan him though, it should be with a view to bring him back six months in. There's a very good chance it doesn't work with Gravenberch there IMO, and Mac Allister will more than likely play further forward. That leaves Endo then. So if Bajcetic gets regular football in the legs and looks good, from there the position could very well end up being his.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1808 on: August 13, 2024, 11:52:21 am »
Wouldn't loan him out now if there's no senior '6' incoming,we'll have our usual injuries and end up needing him by november.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1809 on: August 13, 2024, 12:29:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 13, 2024, 11:51:06 am
I can still understand loaning him if in the short term you plan to use Gravenberch and Endo there, also knowing Mac Allister can do it and Bajcetic himself is coming off an injury and needs regular football. If we do loan him though, it should be with a view to bring him back six months in. There's a very good chance it doesn't work with Gravenberch there IMO, and Mac Allister will more than likely play further forward. That leaves Endo then. So if Bajcetic gets regular football in the legs and looks good, from there the position could very well end up being his.

Id be massively worried if we end up with a Bajetic and Gravenberch central midfield partnership.
Offline Knight

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1810 on: August 13, 2024, 12:32:31 pm »
Bit worrying if we're willing to loan him given he's on paper exactly what we need, losing over a season on his development is such a shame.
Online Schmidt

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1811 on: August 13, 2024, 01:20:46 pm »
Loaning Bajcetic and keeping Endo would be mental.
Online Agent99

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1812 on: August 13, 2024, 01:26:43 pm »
Surely we've got another DM lined up if this is the case? If a player can't play the way you want I.e. Endo, then you keep the player who can and move on the one who can't.
Offline classycarra

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1813 on: August 13, 2024, 01:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on August 13, 2024, 01:20:46 pm
Loaning Bajcetic and keeping Endo would be mental.
It would.

Reassuringly, it doesn't particularly feel like Slot would be keen on doing that based on how he's operated so far though. You'd hope that any idea of Bacjetic going on loan is entirely dependent on whether we sign a first teamer better than him rather than just loaning him out anyway regardless of no Zubi/alternative
Offline newterp

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1814 on: August 13, 2024, 01:30:03 pm »
We have cup games and a stupid number of CL games too. We should keep Baj.
Offline SamLad

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1815 on: August 13, 2024, 01:30:49 pm »
loaning Baj would be a ridiculous thing to do right now.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1816 on: August 13, 2024, 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 13, 2024, 01:30:49 pm
loaning Baj would be a ridiculous thing to do right now.

It is a tough decision though. Bajcetic desperately needs to be playing week in week out. He has played 3 games for the U21's and 22 games for the first team since 2021.
Offline No666

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1817 on: August 13, 2024, 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on August 13, 2024, 01:35:22 pm
It is a tough decision though. Bajcetic desperately needs to be playing week in week out. He has played 3 games for the U21's and 22 games for the first team since 2021.
Not sure he does, Al. His injury problems may indicate a less onerous schedule would be beneficial.
Offline dutchkop

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1818 on: August 13, 2024, 02:32:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 13, 2024, 12:29:36 pm
Id be massively worried if we end up with a Bajetic and Gravenberch central midfield partnership.

DITTO!!!

 :wave

Offline Eeyore

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1819 on: August 13, 2024, 03:35:58 pm »
Quote from: No666 on August 13, 2024, 02:10:46 pm
Not sure he does, Al. His injury problems may indicate a less onerous schedule would be beneficial.

I think a team not in Europe playing once a week would be perfect for him.
Offline Qston

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1820 on: August 13, 2024, 03:55:16 pm »
What is wrong with Bajcetic as the fabled number 6 ?  Am I missing something ?

He looked brilliant in essentially this role until his injury/growing issues. He seems to be over that.

Offline tubby

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1821 on: August 13, 2024, 04:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 13, 2024, 03:55:16 pm
What is wrong with Bajcetic as the fabled number 6 ?  Am I missing something ?

He looked brilliant in essentially this role until his injury/growing issues. He seems to be over that.



Tiny sample size and he didn't play football for a year.  Needs to be eased back in or have a loan in a league with less intensity.
Offline SamLad

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1822 on: August 13, 2024, 05:35:28 pm »
I vote for easing back in.
Online Asam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1823 on: August 13, 2024, 08:32:14 pm »


Baj is like a new signing
Online Draex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 09:12:47 am »
Really good loan move for him, regular game time under coaches he knows and 8 champions league games to push on against.

So happy Barca didnt work out, such a toxic club.
Offline No666

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 09:15:05 am »
Back-up to Gravenberch and if he's not getting enough games (don't see why not) loan him in January. Surely that would have been the circumspect route?
Online Draex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 09:16:46 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:15:05 am
Back-up to Gravenberch and if he's not getting enough games (don't see why not) loan him in January. Surely that would have been the circumspect route?

I think he needs regular 90mins per week game time, he wouldnt get that here.
Online amir87

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 09:30:35 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:15:05 am
Back-up to Gravenberch and if he's not getting enough games (don't see why not) loan him in January. Surely that would have been the circumspect route?

He's missed a lot of time not playing and needs regular minutes week in week out. Going to a team coached by someone who knows him very well is a smart decision. Not getting a defensive midfielder once Zubimendi said no is where we're making the mistake imo.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 09:31:45 am »
Bajcetic better get plenty of game time at RB for it to be worth it.  Do like though Pep is the manager. Pep wiil be under pressure as the manager performance wise so cant keeping playing Baj if he's very rusty.  As a coach you dont get the same level of pressure as a manager does.
Online Schmidt

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 09:41:39 am »
Quote from: Asam on August 13, 2024, 08:32:14 pm

Baj is like a new signing

Just not for us.
Online Draex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 09:52:01 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:31:45 am
Bajcetic better get plenty of game time at RB for it to be worth it.  Do like though Pep is the manager. Pep wiil be under pressure as the manager performance wise so cant keeping playing Baj if he's very rusty.  As a coach you dont get the same level of pressure as a manager does.

The Austrian league is a farmers league, Salzburg should win every game.
Offline Zlen

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
We have a feeder club now.
Rejoice!
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 10:11:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:52:01 am
The Austrian league is a farmers league, Salzburg should win every game.

Country farmers as hardy fuckers.  Ever played with them Draex? :o
