I can still understand loaning him if in the short term you plan to use Gravenberch and Endo there, also knowing Mac Allister can do it and Bajcetic himself is coming off an injury and needs regular football. If we do loan him though, it should be with a view to bring him back six months in. There's a very good chance it doesn't work with Gravenberch there IMO, and Mac Allister will more than likely play further forward. That leaves Endo then. So if Bajcetic gets regular football in the legs and looks good, from there the position could very well end up being his.