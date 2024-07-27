« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
July 27, 2024, 09:03:07 pm
Quote from: Felch Aid on July 26, 2024, 08:36:14 am
If he stays fit he's going to be the next Mainoo (runs)
You mean Nyoni? That kid looks ridiculous for 17. Don't see Bacjetic being that box to box that gets into the final third that often. Hopefully he can develop into our Rodri eventually. Just needs to stay fit.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
August 4, 2024, 02:48:56 pm
Just me, or has Bajcetic grown a fair bit? He looks a lot taller than he did in 22/23.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
August 4, 2024, 02:54:10 pm
Hopefully he stays injury free and we see him develop further this season.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
August 4, 2024, 05:05:55 pm
He did grew up a lot.

Already looked shaper vs utd. Could be ready for pl football even this month.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 11:38:54 am
Willing to loan him according to Pearce this morning. Hopefully a very thorough search for the right club and manager who will look after him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 11:45:18 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:38:54 am
Willing to loan him according to Pearce this morning. Hopefully a very thorough search for the right club and manager who will look after him.

Hope our search is as thorough as our search for the perfect number 6.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 11:48:06 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:38:54 am
Willing to loan him according to Pearce this morning. Hopefully a very thorough search for the right club and manager who will look after him.

When it looked like Zubimendi was joining I thought it made sense to loan him out but I'm not so sure it's the right thing to do now.

If Slot doesn't rate Endo, then Bajcetic is probably the only one alongside Mac Allister who would look comfortable in that DM role.

If the experiement with Gravenberch/Jones as a holding midfielder doesn't work then Bajcetic might be needed.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 11:51:06 am
I can still understand loaning him if in the short term you plan to use Gravenberch and Endo there, also knowing Mac Allister can do it and Bajcetic himself is coming off an injury and needs regular football. If we do loan him though, it should be with a view to bring him back six months in. There's a very good chance it doesn't work with Gravenberch there IMO, and Mac Allister will more than likely play further forward. That leaves Endo then. So if Bajcetic gets regular football in the legs and looks good, from there the position could very well end up being his.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 11:52:21 am
Wouldn't loan him out now if there's no senior '6' incoming,we'll have our usual injuries and end up needing him by november.
