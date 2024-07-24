Our best 6 is also probably our best 8 and our backup 6 is extremely average so a loan would be silly. If he can be consistently fit there are a lot of minutes on the table for him this season. Unless we sign another 6 of course, which we probably should.



I think Dom and Curtis are our best 8s in terms of all round ability/athleticism and those attributes are hugely important on a week to week basis. I still think Mac could be used as a 10 almost in the way Bobby was, I want him further up the pitch but not necessarily pulling as wide as our 8s usually do. Hes definitely our best 6 at present and I still think that he, Dom and Curtis are our first choice 3, however you want to dress it up.Im just thinking more for Stefans development, he could really do with getting long, consistent minutes in his legs, hes still only 19 but I think hes past the point of making cameos and only starting in league cups. Even if its just until January, given how much football hes missed. If the plan is Macs the first choice 6, hes second choice and Endo moves more into a Milner role, ie closing games off the bench, starting in cups with younger lineups, hed benefit more. He needs to play, though, and theres an awful lot of competition for places at the moment, it wouldnt be the worst move guaranteeing him minutes elsewhere if he isnt strongly considered a potential starter for the early part of the season.