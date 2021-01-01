« previous next »
Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 192680 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 01:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:23:31 pm
Well, Bajcetic's early games back suggested he has the potential to put up huge interception numbers, and we know he isn't afraid of a tackle. This idea he can't be the deepest lying midfielder seems to be linked to him not looking like a physical beast. I don't get the point of trying him further forward because we already have plenty of players who can play there and who have the potential to be top class in that position.
what are the stats for him so far - do they even compile them for friendlies?

it's a tiny data sample though, right?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 01:40:21 pm »
Well yeah, but we're talking about a teenage holding midfielder. There's only so much that stats can tell you, you have to look at what the players do and how they move and approach situations on the pitch.
Offline SamLad

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 01:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:40:21 pm
Well yeah, but we're talking about a teenage holding midfielder. There's only so much that stats can tell you, you have to look at what the players do and how they move and approach situations on the pitch.
absolutely, I thought you were talking about stats though.

the eye test shows me that Stefan has enormous potential. 
Offline NickoH

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 02:02:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:43 pm
absolutely, I thought you were talking about stats though.

the eye test shows me that Stefan has enormous potential. 

What about his stool test? Any good? :)
Offline jackh

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 02:02:49 pm
What about his stool test? Any good? :)

Similar. Enormous pootential.
Offline Draex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 02:10:57 pm »
This thread has gone down the shitter.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 02:11:06 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:10:32 pm
Similar. Enormous pootential.

That pun stinks...
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 02:12:05 pm »
Is Endo shit?
Offline amir87

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 02:13:32 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 02:12:05 pm
Is Endo shit?

No, but he's probably turd choice now.
Offline newterp

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 02:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:28:08 pm
3 of the great "6"s of the last 10 years are Busquets, Rodri, Fabinho all bean poles! Huge engines clearly but so much of it was intelligence and movement.

The key to play 6 at the elite level is not just the defensive side it's releasing the ball incredibly quickly once we recover it. Bajcetic seemed to be able to do that by passing or breaking the lines with movement.

Rodri seems much more solidly built than the other 2. But your point remains.
Offline Draex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 02:30:38 pm »
Nick will be here soon, always fond of dumping his thoughts.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:30:38 pm
Nick will be here soon, always fond of dumping his thoughts.

Laced with fetid whiff of satire, most probably...
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 02:54:44 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 02:37:31 pm
Laced with fetid whiff of satire, most probably...

Dont be faecestious.
Offline newterp

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 03:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:54:44 pm
Dont be faecestious.

Crap, as expected.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm »
what a scuttery slope you guys have started now
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1775 on: Yesterday at 03:16:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm
what a scuttery slope you guys have started now

repetitive bilge...
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1776 on: Yesterday at 03:24:27 pm »
well im done with this shite talk off to the Trump thread
Offline newterp

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1777 on: Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 03:24:27 pm
well im done with this shite talk off to the Trump thread

Wait a second.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1778 on: Yesterday at 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 03:24:27 pm
well im done with this shite talk off to the Trump thread
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:15:21 pm
Wait a second.
Yeah thats too much movement for my liking
Offline SamLad

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1779 on: Yesterday at 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 02:02:49 pm
What about his stool test? Any good? :)
I DNAe know, laddie.
Offline Knight

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1780 on: Yesterday at 05:46:13 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:18:13 pm
we really have a glut of midfielder and total imbalance

the only proper "destroyer" is endo.

no idea how we might even line up with a slot midfield and what is expected of a slot midfield and what roles each players may play. maybe we see a baj,jones,macca with all 3 defending their zones.

Contrary to popular perception (and a pleasing aesthetic what with occasional crunching tackle and the mouthguard thing), Endo isnt a great destroyer.
Offline Oskar

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1781 on: Yesterday at 06:18:46 pm »
Think hes one who stands to gain a lot from the next few weeks.

I dont doubt hes good enough to become a really important player for us, if he can stay fit theres a massive opportunity there for him to challenge for a regular place in the team.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1782 on: Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm
The issue though is that he has barely been fit for the last three seasons. He was out for 6 months with aback injury in 21/22 and then has had abdominal and abductor injuries since then.

He has barely played 50 games in his time here and needs minutes to catch up on the development he has lost.

You do realize that he wasn't actually injured for most of that time? He was only growing up ...
Offline Eeyore

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 12:17:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
You do realize that he wasn't actually injured for most of that time? He was only growing up ...

You do realise that the majority of players manage to play games in their late teens whilst still managing to grow.

Bajcetic may have been the victim of an extreme growth spurt that left his body unbalanced. The same thing happened to Gerrard. That doesn't mean he will come through it and become an elite player.

The issue with Bajcetic is that he is almost certainly going to be asked to adapt his game to a new role whilst playing very little football. That is a huge ask.

He is a massive talent who has basically lost a couple of years of development.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 01:47:28 am »
For nearly a year I could be running full pelt and my knees would give way, I'd go down like I'd been shot and then get back up and run again.

My point being that not all growth spurt issues are the same, can't remember what mine was called.
Offline newterp

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 02:18:11 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:47:28 am
For nearly a year I could be running full pelt and my knees would give way, I'd go down like I'd been shot and then get back up and run again.

My point being that not all growth spurt issues are the same, can't remember what mine was called.

Tubthumping?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 03:53:03 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:18:11 am
Tubthumping?

You're never gonna keep WAP down...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 03:58:45 am »
 ;D

