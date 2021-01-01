Well, Bajcetic's early games back suggested he has the potential to put up huge interception numbers, and we know he isn't afraid of a tackle. This idea he can't be the deepest lying midfielder seems to be linked to him not looking like a physical beast. I don't get the point of trying him further forward because we already have plenty of players who can play there and who have the potential to be top class in that position.
Well yeah, but we're talking about a teenage holding midfielder. There's only so much that stats can tell you, you have to look at what the players do and how they move and approach situations on the pitch.
absolutely, I thought you were talking about stats though.the eye test shows me that Stefan has enormous potential.
3 of the great "6"s of the last 10 years are Busquets, Rodri, Fabinho all bean poles! Huge engines clearly but so much of it was intelligence and movement.The key to play 6 at the elite level is not just the defensive side it's releasing the ball incredibly quickly once we recover it. Bajcetic seemed to be able to do that by passing or breaking the lines with movement.
