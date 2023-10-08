« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 8, 2023, 09:26:41 pm
Fucks me off we're one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world and we're starting an 8 out of position as a key 6
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 03:56:36 pm
I would look to loan him out in january if we are getting Andre. The injuries have really halted his development and a player like him needs to play as often as possible to reach his potential. Having him as 7th-8th choice will not help him. Playing week in week out at a championship club will do him much more good.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 05:11:42 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on October 16, 2023, 03:56:36 pm
I would look to loan him out in january if we are getting Andre. The injuries have really halted his development and a player like him needs to play as often as possible to reach his potential. Having him as 7th-8th choice will not help him. Playing week in week out at a championship club will do him much more good.

If we do buy a DM then should look to loan him out, but I'd also feel safer if we kept him here and managed his minutes more carefully than another team might.  He's still struggling to get back up and running.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 06:41:15 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on October 16, 2023, 03:56:36 pm
I would look to loan him out in january if we are getting Andre. The injuries have really halted his development and a player like him needs to play as often as possible to reach his potential. Having him as 7th-8th choice will not help him. Playing week in week out at a championship club will do him much more good.

Chances are he would have been starting a fair few games already this season if he'd been fully fit, or at least coming on as a sub. Same with Curtis Jones last season.

If he's not fit then it doesn't matter if he's here or out on loan (i.e. Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon).
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 07:53:52 pm
He seems ready, I'd put all my chips on him. Don't want to bring someone in if it takes away from his development time - I really think he is the real deal.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 08:06:17 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on October 16, 2023, 07:53:52 pm
He seems ready, I'd put all my chips on him. Don't want to bring someone in if it takes away from his development time - I really think he is the real deal.

He has missed huge chunks of his last two full seasons and is injured again. Hopefully it is just growing pains but there is also the possibility that he might not be the most robust of players.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 08:08:08 pm
What is this places obsession with sending out our players on loan?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 11:15:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 16, 2023, 08:08:08 pm
What is this places obsession with sending out our players on loan?

Sending 18 year olds on loan isnt unusual
Depends if JK thinks he will get game time here Id say
So isnt it people speculating what JK is thinking
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 11:29:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 16, 2023, 08:08:08 pm
What is this places obsession with sending out our players on loan?
Its to do with RAWKS fascination with the book, Don Quixote de La Mancha written by Miguel de Cervantes, and the out on his own(not entirely), I could a been a contender, idealisticly view, yet ultimately flawed stuff, we chat shit about in here.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 11:32:03 pm
 ;D

Is that the book Al wrote under a pseudonym?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 16, 2023, 11:37:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 16, 2023, 11:32:03 pm
;D

Is that the book Al wrote under a pseudonym?
Al writes footballing love stories for Mick Mills and Boon.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 06:45:29 am
Although I think he's ready - in a technical sense to start being featured in games, I think it would be detrimental to his development and his career to have him playing regularly in the team at this stage- even though we need a player like him.

That's the way to break a player and have them struggling with repeated injuries when they're 24 years old.

So then, what do we do? We send him out on loan where the physical demands aren't as consistently strenuous as they are here, but still a level above the Academy, and he can keep up his level and even improve. Let his body adjust nicely.
He can come back into the team when his 20 or late 19, and he's body has had time to adjust.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 09:05:01 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on October 17, 2023, 06:45:29 am
Although I think he's ready - in a technical sense to start being featured in games, I think it would be detrimental to his development and his career to have him playing regularly in the team at this stage- even though we need a player like him.

That's the way to break a player and have them struggling with repeated injuries when they're 24 years old.

So then, what do we do? We send him out on loan where the physical demands aren't as consistently strenuous as they are here, but still a level above the Academy, and he can keep up his level and even improve. Let his body adjust nicely.
He can come back into the team when his 20 or late 19, and he's body has had time to adjust.

If his body is an issue it'd be weird to entrust him to a different (and, given he'll be moving down a level or two, worse) medical staff and coaching staff. Just keep him here and use him carefully.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 09:22:55 am
They'll just rotate him in and out this season and next season he'll have a crack at being the "starting" number 6.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 01:52:43 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on October 17, 2023, 06:45:29 am

So then, what do we do? We send him out on loan where the physical demands aren't as consistently strenuous as they are here
the physicality of the games in the Championship is just as demanding as the PL. the game may not be as speedy but the intensity is just as high.

develop him among better players with better physios and coaches.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 02:30:28 pm
Why would we loan him if we are managing his minutes and comeback after a stress related injury. He's getting similar treatment to Jones did last year. There is absolutely no chance he goes out on loan. And if he's out of the managing minutes phase and available to start regularly, he's probably first choice 6 as it stands.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 02:45:48 pm
No need to loan anyone out this season, plenty of minutes to be earned in Europa
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 03:55:38 pm
Any chance we'll see him in the derby? With Jones suspended it would be great to bring him in and either play MacAllister further up or try a Szoboszlai/Gravenberch pairing.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 04:09:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October 17, 2023, 03:55:38 pm
Any chance we'll see him in the derby? With Jones suspended it would be great to bring him in and either play MacAllister further up or try a Szoboszlai/Gravenberch pairing.

Not sure it's a good idea, he's working his way back from injury and the last thing he needs is some thug clattering into him.  Maybe if we're coasting, bring him on, but it's a risk otherwise.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 04:18:54 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 17, 2023, 04:09:10 pm
Not sure it's a good idea, he's working his way back from injury and the last thing he needs is some thug clattering into him.  Maybe if we're coasting, bring him on, but it's a risk otherwise.

Playing anyone is a risk.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 04:21:32 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on October 17, 2023, 04:18:54 pm
Playing anyone is a risk.

Sure, but playing someone who is still working their way back from a long injury and has already had one setback this season feels like more of a risk.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
October 17, 2023, 07:15:54 pm
Quote from: Knight on October 17, 2023, 09:05:01 am
If his body is an issue it'd be weird to entrust him to a different (and, given he'll be moving down a level or two, worse) medical staff and coaching staff. Just keep him here and use him carefully.
Which is why I underlined "consistently"
Young players have been farmed out to the Championship for a very long time... and there is a reason for that- it's less consistently challenging than if they'd play for their parent club, but better than the Reserves/Academy, it keeps them hungry- wanting to improve away from the club, and keeps them loyal to the club(as opposed to sitting on the bench, not getting the games cause of the pressure for results... and having to play a U19 game here and there- a level that isn't in any way a challenge for such a talent).
The standard in the Premier League is quite high and it's because of the need to perform at the highest level, consistently.

Really guys, the Championship isn't some backwater on the Appalachian trail where wounds get treated with the trusty old spit+mud combo, and they get rid of headaches by "drawing" out wicked spirits from the top of your skull.

Plenty of clubs send their best players to the Championship, with agreements in place, the necessary dietary requirements, suggested treatments, and communication between the clubs, as well as regular visits and analyses by the parent club's various staff.
Young players get seriously injured in the Premier League instead- with it's consistent high-octane, high-stakes demands.

What he needs now is a more consistent challenge than he would get in the "Reserves" and Academy- at a higher level, so that his body gets used to it, grows the necessary bulk, marrow, bone and whatever resistances are needed.
He's already got the brain, the technique and now he needs to learn to apply them more consistently.
He'll get that in the Champo or in some other league in Europe.

Staying here only to get a game now and then, isn't going to be good for him- at least in my view.
I don't wanna see him get hurt again in the near future- I wouldn't be able to stomach it.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 10:32:56 am
Neither of us are experts in this i suspect, I'm certainly not, but I just don't think that you take a player who's body is struggling to meet the demands of 1st team football and get him playing lots more minutes in the championship. He won't be running much less at that level, he won't be much less liable to hard tackles. In fact, it certain respects, it's more likely to be more of a battle at that level than it will be playing for liverpool with 60% possession on pristine pitches. If Bacjetic's body needs to develop get him on a specialised strength and conditioning programme at the club and manage the number of minutes carefully (because playing actual football games is an uncontrolled environment and the risk factor, at whatever level he's playing, goes up compared to being able to tightly control his physical output in training programmes)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:03:10 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:32:56 am
Neither of us are experts in this i suspect, I'm certainly not, but I just don't think that you take a player who's body is struggling to meet the demands of 1st team football and get him playing lots more minutes in the championship. He won't be running much less at that level, he won't be much less liable to hard tackles. In fact, it certain respects, it's more likely to be more of a battle at that level than it will be playing for liverpool with 60% possession on pristine pitches. If Bacjetic's body needs to develop get him on a specialised strength and conditioning programme at the club and manage the number of minutes carefully (because playing actual football games is an uncontrolled environment and the risk factor, at whatever level he's playing, goes up compared to being able to tightly control his physical output in training programmes)

Yep, makes very little sense. Struggling physically so send him to the championship to play every game, get risked if he's not properly fit but the club has a big play off, promotion game or whatever and not give much of a fuck about his long term, yeah no thanks. Besides, hes actually needed here, will be plenty of games for everyone yet and he's just an injury or two from playing most weeks if he's healthy anyway.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:38:57 am
Problem last season he went from playing nearly no competitive football to suddenly starting every match by about January. It's no wonder his body broke down. He was never eased in.

We just fucked it so badly last season with midfield..we wouldn't typically do that with a youngster.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:52:08 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:38:57 am
Problem last season he went from playing nearly no competitive football to suddenly starting every match by about January. It's no wonder his body broke down. He was never eased in.

We just fucked it so badly last season with midfield..we wouldn't typically do that with a youngster.
Hopefully we dont run szobo into the ground
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 12:01:20 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:52:08 am
Hopefully we dont run szobo into the ground

He's built differently.  Same as Mo, it seems.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 01:41:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:01:20 pm
He's built differently.  Same as Mo, it seems.
that reads like one hell of a tempting-fate post. I'll assume Dom is as injury-resistant as Mo after Dom's played as many games.

Virgil wasn't injury prone, until Pickford almost broke his leg. just takes one bad injury.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:44:24 am
Quote from: tubby on October 17, 2023, 04:09:10 pm
Not sure it's a good idea, he's working his way back from injury and the last thing he needs is some thug clattering into him.  Maybe if we're coasting, bring him on, but it's a risk otherwise.

I'd be even more worried about bringing him on if we were coasting, you know they'd be a team of Pogbas looking to win without winning.

On the other hand, I certainly wouldn't play him in the first 30 minutes with the "anything goes" refereeing logic that applies to everyone but Liverpool.

If we had to play him, I'd do it on 75 minutes with us up by a goal and Everton deluding themselves that they're in with a sniff, therefore actually concentrating on the ball.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 10:53:34 am
Quote from: Samie on October 16, 2023, 08:08:08 pm
What is this places obsession with sending out our players on loan?

Absolutely weird isn't it.
