Although I think he's ready - in a technical sense to start being featured in games, I think it would be detrimental to his development and his career to have him playing regularly in the team at this stage- even though we need a player like him.



That's the way to break a player and have them struggling with repeated injuries when they're 24 years old.



So then, what do we do? We send him out on loan where the physical demands aren't as consistently strenuous as they are here, but still a level above the Academy, and he can keep up his level and even improve. Let his body adjust nicely.

He can come back into the team when his 20 or late 19, and he's body has had time to adjust.