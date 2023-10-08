« previous next »
Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 132669 times)

Offline Reeves

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1480 on: October 8, 2023, 09:26:41 pm »
Fucks me off we're one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world and we're starting an 8 out of position as a key 6
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 03:56:36 pm »
I would look to loan him out in january if we are getting Andre. The injuries have really halted his development and a player like him needs to play as often as possible to reach his potential. Having him as 7th-8th choice will not help him. Playing week in week out at a championship club will do him much more good.
Online tubby

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 05:11:42 pm »
I would look to loan him out in january if we are getting Andre. The injuries have really halted his development and a player like him needs to play as often as possible to reach his potential. Having him as 7th-8th choice will not help him. Playing week in week out at a championship club will do him much more good.

If we do buy a DM then should look to loan him out, but I'd also feel safer if we kept him here and managed his minutes more carefully than another team might.  He's still struggling to get back up and running.
Offline Fromola

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 06:41:15 pm »
I would look to loan him out in january if we are getting Andre. The injuries have really halted his development and a player like him needs to play as often as possible to reach his potential. Having him as 7th-8th choice will not help him. Playing week in week out at a championship club will do him much more good.

Chances are he would have been starting a fair few games already this season if he'd been fully fit, or at least coming on as a sub. Same with Curtis Jones last season.

If he's not fit then it doesn't matter if he's here or out on loan (i.e. Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon).
Offline Wilmo

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 07:53:52 pm »
He seems ready, I'd put all my chips on him. Don't want to bring someone in if it takes away from his development time - I really think he is the real deal.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 08:06:17 pm »
He seems ready, I'd put all my chips on him. Don't want to bring someone in if it takes away from his development time - I really think he is the real deal.

He has missed huge chunks of his last two full seasons and is injured again. Hopefully it is just growing pains but there is also the possibility that he might not be the most robust of players.

Offline Samie

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 08:08:08 pm »
What is this places obsession with sending out our players on loan?
Offline phil236849

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm »
What is this places obsession with sending out our players on loan?

Sending 18 year olds on loan isnt unusual
Depends if JK thinks he will get game time here Id say
So isnt it people speculating what JK is thinking
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm »
What is this places obsession with sending out our players on loan?
Its to do with RAWKS fascination with the book, Don Quixote de La Mancha written by Miguel de Cervantes, and the out on his own(not entirely), I could a been a contender, idealisticly view, yet ultimately flawed stuff, we chat shit about in here.

Ya dig?
Offline Samie

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 11:32:03 pm »
Is that the book Al wrote under a pseudonym?
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm »
Is that the book Al wrote under a pseudonym?
Al writes footballing love stories for Mick Mills and Boon.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 06:45:29 am »
Although I think he's ready - in a technical sense to start being featured in games, I think it would be detrimental to his development and his career to have him playing regularly in the team at this stage- even though we need a player like him.

That's the way to break a player and have them struggling with repeated injuries when they're 24 years old.

So then, what do we do? We send him out on loan where the physical demands aren't as consistently strenuous as they are here, but still a level above the Academy, and he can keep up his level and even improve. Let his body adjust nicely.
He can come back into the team when his 20 or late 19, and he's body has had time to adjust.
Online Knight

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 09:05:01 am »
Although I think he's ready - in a technical sense to start being featured in games, I think it would be detrimental to his development and his career to have him playing regularly in the team at this stage- even though we need a player like him.

That's the way to break a player and have them struggling with repeated injuries when they're 24 years old.

So then, what do we do? We send him out on loan where the physical demands aren't as consistently strenuous as they are here, but still a level above the Academy, and he can keep up his level and even improve. Let his body adjust nicely.
He can come back into the team when his 20 or late 19, and he's body has had time to adjust.

If his body is an issue it'd be weird to entrust him to a different (and, given he'll be moving down a level or two, worse) medical staff and coaching staff. Just keep him here and use him carefully.
