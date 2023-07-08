With all the changes in midfield, thought this might need a little bump.

May be recency bias but this lad came in last season and was pretty much our best player whenever he played, even at 17. Everyone has him like 5th or 6th in their list of starting midfielders but I believe he'll play a hell of a lot more than that. I think he might just be our no.6 even though he played more as an 8 by the time he got injured. With the more attack minded players playing ahead of him, he might be a very good aggressive 6 and rotate with Lavia. Regardless, if he stays fit, I think we'll see a lot of him next season.