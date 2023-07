Should be games for him in the cups and Europe of the group is easy enough…. He’s an exceptionally calm player, and he does well with the ball under pressure, very strong when shielding the ball, especially for his age.. Looked like a kid against Madrid though,.. give him time.

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W