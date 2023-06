Surely he just wants little pressure on a young player so they can develop naturally?



Exactly look at what happened to Jones and Elliott last season, both were written off.Bajcetic is a wonderful talent but he needs to be nurtured. He is still learning his role in midfield after playing as a centre-back. A year ago he was playing U18 football. The brutal reality is that if we are building a squad to compete at the highest level then Bajcetic will be lucky to make the bench never mind being a regular first-team starter.Look at how long it took Phil Foden to become a regular starter at City.We need to be patient and allow Bajcetic to develop his game and above all become physically strong enough to compete in the Premier League.