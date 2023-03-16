I think this was the most predictable injury we could have had this season. His body is just not ready for 90 minutes at the top level, week in week out. Still gutted though.
Has anyone declared he's finished at the top level? Dibs..
Ah well, Bajcetic was finished at the top level anyway.
We've got the most injured midfield in the world ..
Out for the season
Do we know what the injury is?
stress response around his adductor , think thats the thigh area
Have we considered getting an exorcist in for our training ground?
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Feels like most of our endless injuries have happened in training.
Do we have a higher percentage of injuries than other clubs especially during training?
Think I read a few weeks ago we have lost 172 days from players missing, 50 more than the next club.
