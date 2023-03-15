« previous next »
SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 02:17:17 pm »
As long as it doesn't have any long term implications for his fitness, he should be fine.

Gutted for him though. Shown real glimpses of class and ability so far.




stjohns

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 02:47:16 pm »
Feels like most of our endless injuries have happened in training.


Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 03:08:59 pm »
I think this was the most predictable injury we could have had this season. His body is just not ready for 90 minutes at the top level, week in week out. Still gutted though.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 03:35:04 pm »
Gutted for the kid, the brightest star in the sky this season...



disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 03:45:53 pm »
Great effort this season young man  :wave

Came into a shitshow and thoroughly impressed me whenever he took to the field. Let's hope there's more on the way from him as part of a new look midfield next season.












Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 06:21:15 pm »
Pretty much one of the highlights of the season seeing him breakthrough shame he won't see anymore action.


Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm »
Gutted for the lad, a brilliant season for him. The less said about our injury record the better. I don't personally trust the team to get his rehab right which is really sad.



McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 07:11:35 pm »
Fitness team needs binning.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 07:31:20 pm »
Gutted for him. He really stepped up in this difficult period.


fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
When it rains it pours. Crazy stuff this season



PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 10:35:14 pm »
We've got the most injured midfield in the world ..



Ravishing Rick Dude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 12:17:09 am »
Not only we lack quality in midfield, but the way things are going, we lack quantity as well. Soon we'll have to start defenders or attackers in midfield






didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 12:26:10 am »
Has anyone declared he's finished at the top level? 

Dibs..


jckliew

  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 12:38:39 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:08:59 pm
I think this was the most predictable injury we could have had this season. His body is just not ready for 90 minutes at the top level, week in week out. Still gutted though.
This.



GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 12:42:27 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:26:10 am
Has anyone declared he's finished at the top level? 

Dibs..

Quote from: GreatEx on March 15, 2023, 12:32:48 am
Ah well, Bajcetic was finished at the top level anyway.

:P


Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 12:47:14 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:35:14 pm
We've got the most injured midfield in the world ..

lol made me laugh ... certainly could reinvent and adapt the old classic best midfield in the world song with that one



MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 12:53:28 am »
A lot are gutted for him but Im gutted for me. Pissed off I wont get to watch him again this season.


smurfinaus

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:00:20 am »
Yep. The bright light in our midfield this season. Hopefully he comes back bigger faster better next season...


kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 01:35:40 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 10:50:19 am
Out for the season

Bloody hell. Poor kid. Had a few excellent games. Good luck for a successful  recovery.


MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 01:37:56 am »
Do we know what the injury is?


rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 07:33:45 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:37:56 am
Do we know what the injury is?

stress response around his adductor , think thats the thigh area


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 07:43:04 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:33:45 am
stress response around his adductor , think thats the thigh area

Isnt that what Thiago constantly is out with?

Poor lad, one of our few shining lights in a very dark season.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 07:50:09 am »
Sigh,get well soon Stefan.  :butt


didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 08:37:49 am »


Samio

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 08:38:32 am »
Good job we're sound in CM.


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 08:56:52 am »
Not great news. Get healthy soon.
 


hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 09:16:44 am »
Damn. Lost our best player.
Wasn't this another training ground injury?


Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:26:10 am
Has anyone declared he's finished at the top level? 

Dibs..

Well, at least he will go out without having played a bad game at the top level for us.



PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 03:56:31 pm »
Have we considered getting an exorcist in for our training ground?



didi shamone

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 11:32:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:56:31 pm
Have we considered getting an exorcist in for our training ground?

The power of Kuyt compels you....

Worth a shot.

