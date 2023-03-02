It would be interesting to know what people would perceive his value to be if he were currently playing for, say, Barcelona.



Some people in January (not necessarily on RAWK) were unable to accept that Bajcetic could be a potential solution because looking to throw a kid in from your own youth team whilst the rest of your midfield flounders never feels like the optimal solution but I bet those same people would have been more accepting of him sooner if we spent £50 million to prise him away from a top La Liga club.



Yeah... Everyone wants the next shiny signing and don't get me wrong, I'd love us to be more proactive in the market, but I just enjoy seeing an academy player grabbing his chance and absolutely owning it far more than any 100 million signing. Klopp has been very particular about not blocking the path for youngsters that he feels may be able to add to the squad and I am absolutely behind that. Most seem to have written off Harvey as someone who for whatever bizarre reason they came up with, wont be good enough, but I really want him to prove them wrong. I think Harvey is a tidy player, probably not quite there yet with the consistency and level we want from a starting XI player, but he's shown enough and improved with his chances as well.There's a lot of value in having players come through our academy because there's literally 4 spots in the European squad that can only be occupied by them. Most teams end up with smaller senior squads because they can't fill those spots. Next season we would be able to use them to register Curtis, Joe, Caoimhin and Trent and actually be able to have a bigger squad. With 5 subs and more matches, it is vital to use every spot you have available because we will need it.