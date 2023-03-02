I think he has a great chance to make it here. I think the athleticism is growing and he will be more than fine there. The best thing I like is he looks a proper footballer to me, calm, has time, passes well.
To play in our midfield at his age, and to look as good as he has, is impressive. It remains to be seen if he will end up being more of a 6 or 8, and the answer to that might be influenced by who we sign in the summer.
My best guess is we will sign two top midfielders, and then Bajcetic will be nurtured through while we extract what remains from the old guard.
In time a midfield trio of say, Kone, Bajcetic and Bellingham would be fantastic.