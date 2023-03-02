« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 2, 2023, 02:00:14 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on March  2, 2023, 01:22:08 pm
Lot of reasons to like the kid obviously, but I appreciate that he wears black boots.  Old school look.  Love it. 
Always in short sleeves too  8)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 2, 2023, 04:08:11 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March  2, 2023, 02:00:14 pm
Always in short sleeves too  8)

Technically all our players are in short sleeves every game. Some of them just decide to wear a base layer underneath  :D
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 2, 2023, 05:43:37 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March  2, 2023, 11:26:10 am
His tackle sprinting back towards our goal against Nunes was outrageous

The kid is so good already

Aye! Anyone got a clip of that one?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 2, 2023, 11:35:47 pm
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 12:00:15 am
Quote from: klopptopia on March  2, 2023, 11:35:47 pm
https://youtube.com/shorts/d8NS1toiTyo?feature=share

I watched that like ten times on the loop.  ;D 

Gonna go do it again. ciao

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 01:03:18 am
Quote from: Bread on March  1, 2023, 11:09:20 pm
It would be interesting to know what people would perceive his value to be if he were currently playing for, say, Barcelona.

Some people in January (not necessarily on RAWK) were unable to accept that Bajcetic could be a potential solution because looking to throw a kid in from your own youth team whilst the rest of your midfield flounders never feels like the optimal solution but I bet those same people would have been more accepting of him sooner if we spent £50 million to prise him away from a top La Liga club.

Yeah... Everyone wants the next shiny signing and don't get me wrong, I'd love us to be more proactive in the market, but I just enjoy seeing an academy player grabbing his chance and absolutely owning it far more than any 100 million signing. Klopp has been very particular about not blocking the path for youngsters that he feels may be able to add to the squad and I am absolutely behind that. Most seem to have written off Harvey as someone who for whatever bizarre reason they came up with, wont be good enough, but I really want him to prove them wrong. I think Harvey is a tidy player, probably not quite there yet with the consistency and level we want from a starting XI player, but he's shown enough and improved with his chances as well.

There's a lot of value in having players come through our academy because there's literally 4 spots in the European squad that can only be occupied by them. Most teams end up with smaller senior squads because they can't fill those spots. Next season we would be able to use them to register Curtis, Joe, Caoimhin and Trent and actually be able to have a bigger squad. With 5 subs and more matches, it is vital to use every spot you have available because we will need it.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 01:13:35 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on March  3, 2023, 01:03:18 am
Yeah... Everyone wants the next shiny signing and don't get me wrong, I'd love us to be more proactive in the market, but I just enjoy seeing an academy player grabbing his chance and absolutely owning it far more than any 100 million signing. Klopp has been very particular about not blocking the path for youngsters that he feels may be able to add to the squad and I am absolutely behind that. Most seem to have written off Harvey as someone who for whatever bizarre reason they came up with, wont be good enough, but I really want him to prove them wrong. I think Harvey is a tidy player, probably not quite there yet with the consistency and level we want from a starting XI player, but he's shown enough and improved with his chances as well.

There's a lot of value in having players come through our academy because there's literally 4 spots in the European squad that can only be occupied by them. Most teams end up with smaller senior squads because they can't fill those spots. Next season we would be able to use them to register Curtis, Joe, Caoimhin and Trent and actually be able to have a bigger squad. With 5 subs and more matches, it is vital to use every spot you have available because we will need it.
Idk what going with Jones on the health wise(coming back from the stress Fracture) and why he hasn't been playing
But Bajcetic, Jones, elliott is 3 MFer who can be homegrown and have an impact(starting, off the bench) etc in the squad.
Obv going to add to them with signing MFers.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 07:46:28 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March  3, 2023, 01:13:35 am
Idk what going with Jones on the health wise(coming back from the stress Fracture) and why he hasn't been playing
But Bajcetic, Jones, elliott is 3 MFer who can be homegrown and have an impact(starting, off the bench) etc in the squad.
Obv going to add to them with signing MFers.

Think you can throw Morton into that equation potentially.

If I had to guess then I'd say next season we'll have Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, new CM1, new CM2 and 3 out of 4 from Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic and Morton as part of the squad. That would give us 8 midfielders. We might carry 9 if we are in the Europa League since there will be more opportunity for a younger player to get games. At the moment I'd say it's a shoot out between Jones and Morton for the final spot, with 1 staying and the other going out on loan.

Bajcetic, Elliott and Morton wouldn't even count as squad players in terms of PL squad. No would Bellingham if he was new CM1. That would give us loads of flexibility in terms of squad numbers and HG vs non-HG.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 08:09:06 am
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 08:16:34 am
Quote from: Jookie on March  3, 2023, 07:46:28 am
Think you can throw Morton into that equation potentially.

If I had to guess then I'd say next season we'll have Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, new CM1, new CM2 and 3 out of 4 from Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic and Morton as part of the squad. That would give us 8 midfielders. We might carry 9 if we are in the Europa League since there will be more opportunity for a younger player to get games. At the moment I'd say it's a shoot out between Jones and Morton for the final spot, with 1 staying and the other going out on loan.

Bajcetic, Elliott and Morton wouldn't even count as squad players in terms of PL squad. No would Bellingham if he was new CM1. That would give us loads of flexibility in terms of squad numbers and HG vs non-HG.
Im sure they look at Morton possible but not sure, his numbers even at west brom kinda dont standout for what being looking as an 8. could be the system also. He doesnt progress the passing or carrying well there.
https://fbref.com/en/players/2bc28bb9/Tyler-Morton
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 08:39:23 am
Quote from: BCCC on March  2, 2023, 01:43:17 pm
So basically your saying he only looks good because he's surrounded by players struggling for form or past it and hope he develops into something?

No. That's quite clearly not what I'm saying. I literally say in the post you quote, 'hopefully he's a genuine superstar' NOT 'hopefully he develops into something'.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 09:43:39 am
If he continues the current trajectory he's a cert starter for the team now and next season too. The lad is a definite starter in any big game for the rest of the season so you got to reward the lad and say he is our future. Thank god for that as the rest of the midfield are 30 n plus. Jurgen seriously got lucky here as drove the Ferrari until every wheel was bald and found a gem of a tire by chance really. There was no way Stefan would get such a chance this season to blossom as im sure the plans were the odd cup game and maybe even a loan deal eventually to allow him to grow.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
March 3, 2023, 01:09:44 pm
Continues to impress. Absolutely what you want from the young boys in the squad. Hes genuinely pushing to be a nailed-on starter and can be relied on when needed. His emergence means we can throw all our cash at top, top players. Hes on his way to becoming one himself.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 09:36:24 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on March  2, 2023, 11:35:47 pm
https://youtube.com/shorts/d8NS1toiTyo?feature=share

Really reminded me of Gerrard there the tackle technique and the body shape as he gets up again
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
Probably been asked before.. but how does he pronounce his name? Im currently on Baj-a-tich.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
Probably been asked before.. but how does he pronounce his name? Im currently on Baj-a-tich.
Baj-che-tich
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 01:41:32 am
I dont think hes good enough to be starting for a club with our ambitions. It usually takes a prodigy to breakthrough at this age for a top club, and I dont think hes that. The fact that hes performing well at age 18 bodes well for his future though. He certainly seems to have the technique and footballing brain. I do worry about his athleticism. If he can develop physically he has a chance but, like everyone else, the odds are against him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 02:34:07 am
I think he has a great chance to make it here. I think the athleticism is growing and he will be more than fine there. The best thing I like is he looks a proper footballer to me, calm, has time, passes well.

To play in our midfield at his age, and to look as good as he has, is impressive. It remains to be seen if he will end up being more of a 6 or 8, and the answer to that might be influenced by who we sign in the summer.

My best guess is we will sign two top midfielders, and then Bajcetic will be nurtured through while we extract what remains from the old guard.

In time a midfield trio of say, Kone, Bajcetic and Bellingham would be fantastic.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 02:43:47 am
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 01:41:32 am
I dont think hes good enough to be starting for a club with our ambitions. It usually takes a prodigy to breakthrough at this age for a top club, and I dont think hes that. The fact that hes performing well at age 18 bodes well for his future though. He certainly seems to have the technique and footballing brain. I do worry about his athleticism. If he can develop physically he has a chance but, like everyone else, the odds are against him.

He is exactly that.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 02:57:05 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:43:47 am
He is exactly that.
Maybe Bob meant that we are not a top team? ;D Which, looking at the table, one could see why...

I don't have an issue with Bajcetic starting when he's performing better than our other midfielders. And that says a lot. I don't think that when everyone is healthy he'd be chosen ahead of Thiago, but why not ahead of Hendo, Fab, Millie, Ox, and Keita? Elliott offers something else and Jones is nowhere to be seen now, so I think Baijetic is there on merit, not only because we were lacking options due to injuries. That gave him the chance, but he took it. Much like Trent when he broke through. Trent never looked back, and I don't see why Bajcetic won't do the same (barring injuries).
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 03:09:26 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:34:07 am
I think he has a great chance to make it here. I think the athleticism is growing and he will be more than fine there. The best thing I like is he looks a proper footballer to me, calm, has time, passes well.

To play in our midfield at his age, and to look as good as he has, is impressive. It remains to be seen if he will end up being more of a 6 or 8, and the answer to that might be influenced by who we sign in the summer.

My best guess is we will sign two top midfielders, and then Bajcetic will be nurtured through while we extract what remains from the old guard.

In time a midfield trio of say, Kone, Bajcetic and Bellingham would be fantastic.



Hes definitely a natural and will be playing football for a long time.

I think hes a 6. Reads the game well, is comfortable in traffic and generally keeps things simple. I havent seen the penetrative or dynamic passing/dribbling required for an 8.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 03:32:43 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:43:47 am
He is exactly that.

Nah. Wouldnt have sniffed the first XI if everything went to plan.
