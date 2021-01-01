Idk what going with Jones on the health wise(coming back from the stress Fracture) and why he hasn't been playing
But Bajcetic, Jones, elliott is 3 MFer who can be homegrown and have an impact(starting, off the bench) etc in the squad.
Obv going to add to them with signing MFers.
Think you can throw Morton into that equation potentially.
If I had to guess then I'd say next season we'll have Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, new CM1, new CM2 and 3 out of 4 from Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic and Morton as part of the squad. That would give us 8 midfielders. We might carry 9 if we are in the Europa League since there will be more opportunity for a younger player to get games. At the moment I'd say it's a shoot out between Jones and Morton for the final spot, with 1 staying and the other going out on loan.
Bajcetic, Elliott and Morton wouldn't even count as squad players in terms of PL squad. No would Bellingham if he was new CM1. That would give us loads of flexibility in terms of squad numbers and HG vs non-HG.