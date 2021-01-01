« previous next »
Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 78835 times)

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 01:22:08 pm
Lot of reasons to like the kid obviously, but I appreciate that he wears black boots.  Old school look.  Love it. 
Always in short sleeves too  8)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:00:14 pm
Always in short sleeves too  8)

Technically all our players are in short sleeves every game. Some of them just decide to wear a base layer underneath  :D
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 05:43:37 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:26:10 am
His tackle sprinting back towards our goal against Nunes was outrageous

The kid is so good already

Aye! Anyone got a clip of that one?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
https://youtube.com/shorts/d8NS1toiTyo?feature=share

I watched that like ten times on the loop.  ;D 

Gonna go do it again. ciao

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 01:03:18 am »
Quote from: Bread on March  1, 2023, 11:09:20 pm
It would be interesting to know what people would perceive his value to be if he were currently playing for, say, Barcelona.

Some people in January (not necessarily on RAWK) were unable to accept that Bajcetic could be a potential solution because looking to throw a kid in from your own youth team whilst the rest of your midfield flounders never feels like the optimal solution but I bet those same people would have been more accepting of him sooner if we spent £50 million to prise him away from a top La Liga club.

Yeah... Everyone wants the next shiny signing and don't get me wrong, I'd love us to be more proactive in the market, but I just enjoy seeing an academy player grabbing his chance and absolutely owning it far more than any 100 million signing. Klopp has been very particular about not blocking the path for youngsters that he feels may be able to add to the squad and I am absolutely behind that. Most seem to have written off Harvey as someone who for whatever bizarre reason they came up with, wont be good enough, but I really want him to prove them wrong. I think Harvey is a tidy player, probably not quite there yet with the consistency and level we want from a starting XI player, but he's shown enough and improved with his chances as well.

There's a lot of value in having players come through our academy because there's literally 4 spots in the European squad that can only be occupied by them. Most teams end up with smaller senior squads because they can't fill those spots. Next season we would be able to use them to register Curtis, Joe, Caoimhin and Trent and actually be able to have a bigger squad. With 5 subs and more matches, it is vital to use every spot you have available because we will need it.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 01:13:35 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:03:18 am
Yeah... Everyone wants the next shiny signing and don't get me wrong, I'd love us to be more proactive in the market, but I just enjoy seeing an academy player grabbing his chance and absolutely owning it far more than any 100 million signing. Klopp has been very particular about not blocking the path for youngsters that he feels may be able to add to the squad and I am absolutely behind that. Most seem to have written off Harvey as someone who for whatever bizarre reason they came up with, wont be good enough, but I really want him to prove them wrong. I think Harvey is a tidy player, probably not quite there yet with the consistency and level we want from a starting XI player, but he's shown enough and improved with his chances as well.

There's a lot of value in having players come through our academy because there's literally 4 spots in the European squad that can only be occupied by them. Most teams end up with smaller senior squads because they can't fill those spots. Next season we would be able to use them to register Curtis, Joe, Caoimhin and Trent and actually be able to have a bigger squad. With 5 subs and more matches, it is vital to use every spot you have available because we will need it.
Idk what going with Jones on the health wise(coming back from the stress Fracture) and why he hasn't been playing
But Bajcetic, Jones, elliott is 3 MFer who can be homegrown and have an impact(starting, off the bench) etc in the squad.
Obv going to add to them with signing MFers.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 07:46:28 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:13:35 am
Idk what going with Jones on the health wise(coming back from the stress Fracture) and why he hasn't been playing
But Bajcetic, Jones, elliott is 3 MFer who can be homegrown and have an impact(starting, off the bench) etc in the squad.
Obv going to add to them with signing MFers.

Think you can throw Morton into that equation potentially.

If I had to guess then I'd say next season we'll have Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, new CM1, new CM2 and 3 out of 4 from Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic and Morton as part of the squad. That would give us 8 midfielders. We might carry 9 if we are in the Europa League since there will be more opportunity for a younger player to get games. At the moment I'd say it's a shoot out between Jones and Morton for the final spot, with 1 staying and the other going out on loan.

Bajcetic, Elliott and Morton wouldn't even count as squad players in terms of PL squad. No would Bellingham if he was new CM1. That would give us loads of flexibility in terms of squad numbers and HG vs non-HG.
