Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 77064 times)

Offline AmanShah21

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1120 on: February 25, 2023, 09:50:11 pm »
It's a sad indictment of our state when an 18-yr old lad playing makes the difference between having a functional midfield or not.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
Love how composed he is.
Got an unfair booking early in this game, yet it was no problem at all. So composed and you can sense the thought process with how he plays in those situations, very intelligent player.
Online Draex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm »
Elite player!
Offline Coolie High

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 10:08:24 pm »
Special player.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 10:09:44 pm »
Excellent. Undeserved booking early on but he managed his game well and didn't make any silly challenges while still managing to press and affect the game

He's sublime and his ability in transition is fantastic for this side

Has this knack of touching the ball into space to buy himself extra time. Once tonight he received a pass with a Wolves player approaching and just touched the ball away from him to gain an extra second and pick a pass, so classy. Very intellegent player and a great display that this obsession with pace is overdone, he's no slouch but affects play more because of his speed of thought
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 10:12:36 pm »
I do think he's learning a few tricks from Thiago, it'd be no surprise they'd be close.

The Spanish comms I was listening to were getting quite excited by him.
Online didi shamone

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm »
Massive potential.  He'll make plenty of mistakes because he has no fear of trying the more difficult things, but already he gets it right most of the time.
Offline klopptopia

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm »
early in the game he took a ball at chest height from Alisson in a really dangerous spot. Lovely first touch and sorted a potentially bad situation out for us. Massive talent.
Offline Fromola

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm »
Really good again, super composure. Booking was a disgrace.

He can't make a foul without being booked by Manc refs.
Offline Bread

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
He was walking on eggshells for a while after that ridiculous early booking, but still a brilliant performance.
Offline RedG13

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
early in the game he took a ball at chest height from Alisson in a really dangerous spot. Lovely first touch and sorted a potentially bad situation out for us. Massive talent.
Was that closer to knee to waist height? I remember him controlling Alisson pass that smashed at him very well and turning up field for an attack on the edge of his own 18
Anybody have clip of that.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm »
He is boss! Our best midfielder by some distance on current form. Makes a massive difference every time he is on the pitch and just allows the rest of the team to play better. If he keeps improving, we may have saved 100 million quid because that's what players of his potential seem to go for nowadays.
Offline Bread

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm
He is boss! Our best midfielder by some distance on current form. Makes a massive difference every time he is on the pitch and just allows the rest of the team to play better. If he keeps improving, we may have saved 100 million quid because that's what players of his potential seem to go for nowadays.

It would be interesting to know what people would perceive his value to be if he were currently playing for, say, Barcelona.

Some people in January (not necessarily on RAWK) were unable to accept that Bajcetic could be a potential solution because looking to throw a kid in from your own youth team whilst the rest of your midfield flounders never feels like the optimal solution but I bet those same people would have been more accepting of him sooner if we spent £50 million to prise him away from a top La Liga club.
Offline RedG13

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 11:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
It would be interesting to know what people would perceive his value to be if he were currently playing for, say, Barcelona.

Some people in January (not necessarily on RAWK) were unable to accept that Bajcetic could be a potential solution because looking to throw a kid in from your own youth team whilst the rest of your midfield flounders never feels like the optimal solution but I bet those same people would have been more accepting of him sooner if we spent £50 million to prise him away from a top La Liga club.
Barcelona would already have tried to renew his contact with a 1  billion buy out clause(or something crazy)
Im guessing whenever transfermarket updates profile it going be 50ish Million Euro around there partially if get called up to spain in this month
Offline BCCC

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
It would be interesting to know what people would perceive his value to be if he were currently playing for, say, Barcelona.

Some people in January (not necessarily on RAWK) were unable to accept that Bajcetic could be a potential solution because looking to throw a kid in from your own youth team whilst the rest of your midfield flounders never feels like the optimal solution but I bet those same people would have been more accepting of him sooner if we spent £50 million to prise him away from a top La Liga club.

He was very good in pre season. I thought we'd see him in the cups and the odd first team cameo but due to injuries and form issues he's taken his chance.
Offline SamLad

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm
Love how composed he is.
Got an unfair booking early in this game, yet it was no problem at all. So composed and you can sense the thought process with how he plays in those situations, very intelligent player.
if you'd never seen him play before, and didn't know who he was, you'd be convinced he was in his late 20's.  what a talent.
Offline SamLad

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 11:20:49 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm
early in the game he took a ball at chest height from Alisson in a really dangerous spot. Lovely first touch and sorted a potentially bad situation out for us. Massive talent.
simply superb, that was.  everyone's heart was in their mouth, except for him.
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 07:19:32 am »
He did well to contro himself, quite a few times I saw he half went for a risky tackle side on / behind but pulled out.

Crazy how he is the first midfielder on the team sheet, imagine saying that at the end of last season
