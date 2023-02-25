He is boss! Our best midfielder by some distance on current form. Makes a massive difference every time he is on the pitch and just allows the rest of the team to play better. If he keeps improving, we may have saved 100 million quid because that's what players of his potential seem to go for nowadays.



It would be interesting to know what people would perceive his value to be if he were currently playing for, say, Barcelona.Some people in January (not necessarily on RAWK) were unable to accept that Bajcetic could be a potential solution because looking to throw a kid in from your own youth team whilst the rest of your midfield flounders never feels like the optimal solution but I bet those same people would have been more accepting of him sooner if we spent £50 million to prise him away from a top La Liga club.