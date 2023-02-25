Excellent. Undeserved booking early on but he managed his game well and didn't make any silly challenges while still managing to press and affect the game
He's sublime and his ability in transition is fantastic for this side
Has this knack of touching the ball into space to buy himself extra time. Once tonight he received a pass with a Wolves player approaching and just touched the ball away from him to gain an extra second and pick a pass, so classy. Very intellegent player and a great display that this obsession with pace is overdone, he's no slouch but affects play more because of his speed of thought