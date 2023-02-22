Ive read some real shite about Stefan over the last few days. I sometimes think Im watching a different game. Thought he was class against Madrid. Hes my first pick midfielder right now. This lad just needs his minutes managed carefully as hes clearly still physically developing.
He played far far better than youd have any right to expect of any lad who was just 18.
His first start in a massive match.
For someone who is 18 he achieved a very high level. Not surprisingly, given his complete inexperience at this level (is it 5 first starts??) not everything went perfectly. But, in the league, weve seen him improve in every game hes played in. Not sure why we should expect any different in Europe, its a step up, and he has to learn that as well.
Was he playing at the high level we might lfrom a number 8? No. Is he even a number 8? No. Is he performing very highly for an 18 year old? Hell yes! All positive for me. Hes 18 hes still learning, but hes learning very quickly.
Starts as the 6 against wolves for me.