Ive read some real shite about Stefan over the last few days. I sometimes think Im watching a different game. Thought he was class against Madrid. Hes my first pick midfielder right now. This lad just needs his minutes managed carefully as hes clearly still physically developing.



He played far far better than youd have any right to expect of any lad who was just 18.His first start in a massive match.For someone who is 18 he achieved a very high level. Not surprisingly, given his complete inexperience at this level (is it 5 first starts??) not everything went perfectly. But, in the league, weve seen him improve in every game hes played in. Not sure why we should expect any different in Europe, its a step up, and he has to learn that as well.Was he playing at the high level we might lfrom a number 8? No. Is he even a number 8? No. Is he performing very highly for an 18 year old? Hell yes! All positive for me. Hes 18 hes still learning, but hes learning very quickly.Starts as the 6 against wolves for me.