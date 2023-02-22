« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 22, 2023, 05:13:44 pm
No surprise he's being criticized by some. Happens to our young players like Carvalho & Elliott also.
Not sure the criticism is really the same, at least for me. Elliott and Carvalho criticism is more about fit within our midfield. We see the qualities of Bajcetic and he will be useful going forward, but forcing him to play against arguably the best midfield in the world was a tough ask.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 22, 2023, 05:13:44 pm
No surprise he's being criticized by some. Happens to our young players like Carvalho & Elliott also.

Where is Carvalho btw, injured?

Never mind, i checked he was on the bench
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
I'm sure that Bajcetic will come out of this game a better player. He can hold his head high compared top those around him.

What the fuck is he doing with his career not ripping trees at 18?!...

Water is wet.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on February 22, 2023, 04:39:18 pm
These are exactly the sorts of passes you want. The problem is we dont really have the players to receive the ball in tight spaces like that. Not having a go at Bajcetic because he has done well in positions precisely like this since he came in and been brave enough to ask for the ball in these areas.

Yeah maybe a soft pass slight to the side that allows you turn. This was rocketed at him while he's standing square on. Hendo apologised twice for it.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Perhaps I was not paying attention, but I think hes one of the few things to come out of last night as a real positive. In a normal situation where we didnt need to sign two, possibly three central midfielders in one transfer window, he absolutely would be saving us a fair chunk of money, because I dont think theres a midfielder currently at the club who I can confidently say is better than him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: FlashGordon on February 22, 2023, 06:33:15 pm
Yeah maybe a soft pass slight to the side that allows you turn. This was rocketed at him while he's standing square on. Hendo apologised twice for it.

Yeah.  I havent watched it back so not sure about that particular pass. Just making a general point about the sorts of areas you want your midfielders to want the ball.

Hes doing fine. Things to work on but hes a great addition to the squad.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
I don't think he done that bad last night. He had a couple of moments to forget, but overall I thought he did fine for an 18 year old thrown in against Madrid in what was one of our most calamitous performances in recent memory (and there's been a few).
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Whenever this lad gets his own song can we make sure his name is Badgy in it?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Lynndenberries on February 22, 2023, 06:07:19 pm
Not sure the criticism is really the same, at least for me. Elliott and Carvalho criticism is more about fit within our midfield. We see the qualities of Bajcetic and he will be useful going forward, but forcing him to play against arguably the best midfield in the world was a tough ask.
20 year old Carvalho who hasn't played a dozen games I think and Harvey who is younger? Think it's crazy in general. The 3 will have indifferent performances at that age.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Lynndenberries on February 22, 2023, 06:07:19 pm
Not sure the criticism is really the same, at least for me. Elliott and Carvalho criticism is more about fit within our midfield. We see the qualities of Bajcetic and he will be useful going forward, but forcing him to play against arguably the best midfield in the world was a tough ask.

Forcing him to play?

Wow  :lmao This thread delivers.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Stefan will be great.  Currently he might fit better into a 4 man midfield where there is more cover if he makes a mistake.  The odd time he does try to thread the ball "through the eye of a needle" which usually doesn't end well.  You can't be doing that if you don't have a holding midfielder behind you.  You need to be able to assess the risk of making a pass as well as seeing the opportunity.  But that is something he will learn.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
I thought he looked excellent in large parts of the Real game considering our midfield.

For sure we need to keep him in the team
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
I thought so too, he grew into the Madrid game, he did make some mistakes losing the ball, but some of them were landing, even some long cross field passes. He really does excite me. Imagine him in a confident team, he's been the best thing about this season so far.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Played well i thought against Madrid. Absolutely should not be starting in these level of games though, which just illustrates how shit our midfielders are.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:51:14 am
Played well i thought against Madrid. Absolutely should not be starting in these level of games though, which just illustrates how shit our midfielders are.

When exactly should he start, is it a certain age, previous minutes on the pitch, when he's 6'2"?

He needs to play to gain the experience and guess what? You only gain experience world class players by playing with and against them.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
He started because the club needed him to start since he has been our best midfielder. Tough way to get experience when some of the players around you are well below par and you have to play against an experienced and aggressive midfield, but I think he's up to the challenge.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Ive read some real shite about Stefan over the last few days. I sometimes think Im watching a different game. Thought he was class against Madrid. Hes my first pick midfielder right now. This lad just needs his minutes managed carefully as hes clearly still physically developing.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:38:29 pm
Ive read some real shite about Stefan over the last few days. I sometimes think Im watching a different game. Thought he was class against Madrid. Hes my first pick midfielder right now. This lad just needs his minutes managed carefully as hes clearly still physically developing.
He played far far better than youd have any right to expect of any lad who was just 18.

His first start in a massive match.

For someone who is 18 he achieved a very high level.  Not surprisingly, given his complete inexperience at this level (is it 5 first  starts??) not everything went perfectly.  But, in the league, weve seen him improve in every game hes played in.  Not sure why we should expect any different in Europe, its a step up, and he has to learn that as well.

Was he playing at the high level we might lfrom a number 8? No.  Is he even a number 8? No.  Is he performing very highly for an 18 year old? Hell yes!  All positive for me. Hes 18 hes still learning, but hes learning very quickly.

Starts as the 6 against wolves for me.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
I thought he played well against Madrid too and competed very well.

Although he is only 18 he plays with swagger and plays beyond his years or it seems he does to me anyway.

I get the wanting to protect him from burnout as its hard graft in CM but I dont care if he is 18 or 38 he is playing well and the shirt is his to lose.

Its important to remember some players do start young at big clubs Rooney Ronaldo Ashley Cole Messi Gavi Bellingham etc if they are good enough they play its that simple.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:26:17 pm
I thought he played well against Madrid too and competed very well.

Although he is only 18 he plays with swagger and plays beyond his years or it seems he does to me anyway.

I get the wanting to protect him from burnout as its hard graft in CM but I dont care if he is 18 or 38 he is playing well and the shirt is his to lose.

Its important to remember some players do start young at big clubs Rooney Ronaldo Ashley Cole Messi Gavi Bellingham etc if they are good enough they play its that simple.
For his age, he did very well.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
For his age we have to expect a poor performance or two especially against an electric Real Madrid. He gets no help from his two midfield teammates when he plays too so we have to take that into account. He is a real gem.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
He really has played above expectations for many of us for an 18 year old. Having said that, do we leave him as a DM understudy in future or as an 8? .Really wish Klopp would try some of the other younger midfielders to see if they swim or sink
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm
For his age, he did very well.

It was telling he got 85 minutes and the other 2 were hauled off earlier.

He's up against a generational player in Modric and other top midfielders when he's 18 and played only a few games. Having a prime Henderson and Fabinho around him would have helped which they managed for about 25 minutes. Thiago injury was as blow the other night.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on February 23, 2023, 10:19:55 am
Whenever this lad gets his own song can we make sure his name is Badgy in it?
Well He thrills us to bits,
And we call him Badger Tits, uh huh huh.

To some T. Rex shite that I don't the name of.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Yesterday at 07:16:46 pm
For his age we have to expect a poor performance or two especially against an electric Real Madrid. He gets no help from his two midfield teammates when he plays too so we have to take that into account. He is a real gem.

Poor performance, did you go to the game? He was one of our better players until he inevitably tired towards the end of the match. Henderson and Fabinho were subbed before him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:45:45 am
Well He thrills us to bits,
And we call him Badger Tits, uh huh huh.

To some T. Rex shite that I don't the name of.
Why bring Pickford into this?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:24:10 am
Why bring Pickford into this?
Picky should grace every thread.
