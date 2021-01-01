« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1040
I thought he did well. Great test against the European Champions. He tackled and got stuck in. He showed for the ball. His range of passing was excellent. He got caught out in possession a couple of times and he will learn, quickly, from that. Unfortunately it was costly.

Bajcetic is the least of our midfield problems. He needs more help alongside than we can currently give.

Reset the engine room in summer, with this lad a key part of the team moving forward. Fair enough if he sits a few out, here and there, as he continues to emerge. But Stefan Bajcetic is a baller. The lad can play. And he will be an integral part of the next great team that Klopp is building.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1041
85 minutes against the European Champions was exactly what he needed.

Same again in Madrid.

Quicker he learns, the better.  As he will be at the heart of this team going forward.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Reply #1042
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:36:17 am
So maybe we should buy 3 or 4 midfielders so he isnt some sort of centrepiece to it all?

Yes we badly need 3 or 4 midfielders this summer. My point was that right now, of the current set of players there he is the only midfielder I would keep. The rest can all go to be honest and long term he will be a key part of our midfield if his progression continues as it is now. He looks comfortable at a very high level of the game already, a bit like Gerrard used to when he was a kid.
