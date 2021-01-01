I thought he did well. Great test against the European Champions. He tackled and got stuck in. He showed for the ball. His range of passing was excellent. He got caught out in possession a couple of times and he will learn, quickly, from that. Unfortunately it was costly.



Bajcetic is the least of our midfield problems. He needs more help alongside than we can currently give.



Reset the engine room in summer, with this lad a key part of the team moving forward. Fair enough if he sits a few out, here and there, as he continues to emerge. But Stefan Bajcetic is a baller. The lad can play. And he will be an integral part of the next great team that Klopp is building.