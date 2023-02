He did well enough tonight and the stuff that went against him will help him to improve even more.



Young lad with limited experience to date, he was in against some top level performers and still did not look out of place.



Whilst the result is a gut punch, nights like tonight (the build up, walking onto the pitch etc) must be dream come true territory for a lad his age.



A sobering experience in many ways for him no doubt, however he gave his all, did well for the most part and would have zero criticisms of him tonight.