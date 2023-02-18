Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.



Talking about YouTube highlights, if anyone gets an opportunity, watch the compilation of all of Gerrard's goals. Absolutely unbelievable. He never got the respect he deserve. I think if he was playing now, and doing it with the same regularity as he did then, he would be held in much greater esteem. He really was an incredible player.As for Bajcetic, what a take and turn for our 2nd goal. Immediately got us on the front foot, as opposed to him keeping it safe by passing it back. We need to be extremely careful with the amount of game time that he's getting at the moment, but what a joy he is to watch.