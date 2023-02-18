« previous next »
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:50:04 am
Quote from: ljycb on February 18, 2023, 03:46:42 am
Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.

Yeah, Yaya Toure as well when he fancied it. He had that pace and power to regularly drive through the middle of the park and smash one in.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 08:02:42 am
Quote from: ljycb on February 18, 2023, 03:46:42 am
Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.
KDB has the closest running style to Stevie G. Bellingham as well to a lesser extent. Strong runners once they start and very powerful.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:25:53 am
I have seen a lot of references to him as an 18 year old- is he 18 or 17 years old?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:27:17 am
Quote from: Fromola on February 18, 2023, 07:50:04 am
Yeah, Yaya Toure as well when he fancied it. He had that pace and power to regularly drive through the middle of the park and smash one in.

He is the closest to Gerrard I've seen in the premier league. KDB isn't as athletic as Stevie was.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:29:26 am
Quote from: ljycb on February 18, 2023, 03:46:42 am
Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.

Passing range yeah. Doesn't have the same explosiveness or athleticism as Stevie did though. He's not as aggressive either. Yaya Toure is a better comparison.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:32:28 am
Quote from: elbow on February 16, 2023, 10:44:29 pm
Souttar looks like he's on the poster for open mic night at a shit comedy club.  :D

 :lmao

February 18, 2023, 12:02:02 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on February 18, 2023, 10:25:53 am
I have seen a lot of references to him as an 18 year old- is he 18 or 17 years old?

Stefan Gerrard is 42...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 01:24:35 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on February 18, 2023, 10:25:53 am
I have seen a lot of references to him as an 18 year old- is he 18 or 17 years old?
Turned 18 last October.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 01:35:44 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on February 18, 2023, 01:24:35 pm
Turned 18 last October.

oh okay, thank you.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 02:00:26 pm
Wonder who else will be on the teamsheet with Stefan today?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 02:11:29 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on February 18, 2023, 02:00:26 pm
Wonder who else will be on the teamsheet with Stefan today?

9 more Stefans and Ali hopefully.

Although I'm sure he'd do a job in goals as well.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 06:22:39 pm
That take,turn and pass.. So fluid and natural how this very young lad plays.  :)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:24:06 pm
Quick feet in midfield . So refreshing
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:29:35 pm
Taken off early to be saved for CL. 8)
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:31:45 pm
There's a very real argument that he's the best midfielder in the squad, which is both amazing and terrifying.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:33:28 pm
Thought he was our best midfielder, again.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:34:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 18, 2023, 07:31:45 pm
There's a very real argument that he's the best midfielder in the squad, which is both amazing and terrifying.
Exactly. 

He is our MOST important midfielder.

Huge difference in our ball retention,  smart pressing and energy when hes on.

I would pick him over any of the others at the moment,  no doubt.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:34:16 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 18, 2023, 07:31:45 pm
There's a very real argument that he's the best midfielder in the squad, which is both amazing and terrifying.
I think more importantly he's having a positive influence on midfielders around him especially Fabinho.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 07:36:24 pm
Brilliant again today. Full of energy and made some great bursts forward. Delighted for him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:03:08 pm
Superb awareness to turn and drive for the second goal. Would have been easy to make another pass backwards and continue to play among Newcastles press
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:06:08 pm
Quote from: Elzar on February 18, 2023, 10:03:08 pm
Superb awareness to turn and drive for the second goal. Would have been easy to make another pass backwards and continue to play among Newcastles press

Was pure class that. Subbed to save him for the Real Madrid game, living the dream or what!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:13:33 pm
The question I have is this.

Who the fuck was playing him at centre back? 

I mean, youth players generally move backwards, but he was a centre back what a waste!  Hes looking tidy as a number 8 let alone a number 6.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 10:21:51 pm
Showed everything today he was poor initially when the game was too quick for him. Grew into the game and then showed his ability to beat the press. Thought it was a mixed bag today which is perfectly normal. 
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 11:01:30 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on February 18, 2023, 10:21:51 pm
Showed everything today he was poor initially when the game was too quick for him. Grew into the game and then showed his ability to beat the press. Thought it was a mixed bag today which is perfectly normal. 
Yeah would agree with that. Took time for him to find the pace of the game.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2023, 10:13:33 pm
The question I have is this.

Who the fuck was playing him at centre back? 

I mean, youth players generally move backwards, but he was a centre back what a waste!  Hes looking tidy as a number 8 let alone a number 6.
I only seen him twice at underage and it was both as a 6. Think he came as both but we used him as a 6 mainly. I dont watch as much of the youths anymore so could be wrong.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 11:18:47 pm
Who has the whole clip of him turning to lead the break for the goal?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 11:23:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2023, 10:13:33 pm
The question I have is this.

Who the fuck was playing him at centre back? 

I mean, youth players generally move backwards, but he was a centre back what a waste!  Hes looking tidy as a number 8 let alone a number 6.
Could have just been a size thing being bigger then kids in the academy, my understanding he was brought in as 6 more then a CB
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 11:24:27 pm
Quote from: Elzar on February 18, 2023, 10:03:08 pm
Superb awareness to turn and drive for the second goal. Would have been easy to make another pass backwards and continue to play among Newcastles press
Yea was brillant too after getting his his pocket picked a couple minutes before. He learned very quickly from that to break the press
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
February 18, 2023, 11:59:26 pm
Quote from: ljycb on February 18, 2023, 03:46:42 am
Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.
Talking about YouTube highlights, if anyone gets an opportunity, watch the compilation of all of Gerrard's goals. Absolutely unbelievable. He never got the respect he deserve. I think if he was playing now, and doing it with the same regularity as he did then, he would be held in much greater esteem. He really was an incredible player.
As for Bajcetic, what a take and turn for our 2nd goal. Immediately got us on the front foot, as opposed to him keeping it safe by passing it back. We need to be extremely careful with the amount of game time that he's getting at the moment, but what a joy he is to watch. 
Yesterday at 12:22:58 am
Quote from: Sinyoro on February 18, 2023, 10:25:53 am
I have seen a lot of references to him as an 18 year old- is he 18 or 17 years old?

Seventeen an a half.
Yesterday at 12:40:39 am
Quote from: Elzar on February 18, 2023, 10:03:08 pm
Superb awareness to turn and drive for the second goal. Would have been easy to make another pass backwards and continue to play among Newcastles press
This has been missing in our midfield for a long long time. Kieta and Ox do it sometimes. But the rest of the midfield is just safety and ball retention first. No drive and penetration at all.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 12:54:23 am
Quote from: Elzar on February 18, 2023, 10:03:08 pm
Superb awareness to turn and drive for the second goal. Would have been easy to make another pass backwards and continue to play among Newcastles press
Very good touch as well.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 09:34:38 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2023, 10:13:33 pm
The question I have is this.

Who the fuck was playing him at centre back? 

I mean, youth players generally move backwards, but he was a centre back what a waste!  Hes looking tidy as a number 8 let alone a number 6.

Hah, was thinking the same yesterday. Maybe its a Spanish thing, they made Mascherano a CB too.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:01:21 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2023, 10:13:33 pm
The question I have is this.

Who the fuck was playing him at centre back? 

I mean, youth players generally move backwards, but he was a centre back what a waste!  Hes looking tidy as a number 8 let alone a number 6.

To be fair, he was only playing as a central defender in Spain, and they have different expectations from their central defenders ...
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:29:09 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:01:21 am
To be fair, he was only playing as a central defender in Spain, and they have different expectations from their central defenders ...
this is true
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm
Quote from: newterp on February 18, 2023, 11:18:47 pm
Who has the whole clip of him turning to lead the break for the goal?

You've likely seen this already, but if you haven't: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1627065423836459008?t=Bs-0PpGTdNIIGeYPNRF8bw&s=19

Enjoy!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 02:51:58 pm
Thought it was his least effective performance of this recent stretch. 

And with that said, he was still very good.  The best of our midfielders yesterday.
If this is him on a "bad" performance, the future looks bright. 
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 01:31:58 am
Quote from: Ragu on Yesterday at 02:14:40 pm
You've likely seen this already, but if you haven't: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1627065423836459008?t=Bs-0PpGTdNIIGeYPNRF8bw&s=19

Enjoy!
Why dont they show that shit on the broadcast? Something very impressive seeing a goal back to front from that angle.
