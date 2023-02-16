« previous next »
Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.

Yeah, Yaya Toure as well when he fancied it. He had that pace and power to regularly drive through the middle of the park and smash one in.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.
KDB has the closest running style to Stevie G. Bellingham as well to a lesser extent. Strong runners once they start and very powerful.
I have seen a lot of references to him as an 18 year old- is he 18 or 17 years old?
Yeah, Yaya Toure as well when he fancied it. He had that pace and power to regularly drive through the middle of the park and smash one in.

He is the closest to Gerrard I've seen in the premier league. KDB isn't as athletic as Stevie was.
Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.

Passing range yeah. Doesn't have the same explosiveness or athleticism as Stevie did though. He's not as aggressive either. Yaya Toure is a better comparison.
Souttar looks like he's on the poster for open mic night at a shit comedy club.  :D

 :lmao

