Theres highlights on YouTube of Gerrards full debut (or one of his first starts at least) against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Cup, and honestly, he was nothing like this lad. Nowhere near as neat and tidy, but far more explosive. The only player Ive ever seen who has been even remotely like Gerrard is De Bruyne.



Yeah, Yaya Toure as well when he fancied it. He had that pace and power to regularly drive through the middle of the park and smash one in.