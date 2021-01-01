Random observation - he's been added to the first team squad page on the website today for the first time. Makes sense too - whether or not he goes on to cement a place in the starting eleven next season, I think his days of U21 football are largely behind him.



It's pretty remarkable - this isn't just a young lad coming in and "not looking out of place", this is a teenager coming into a pretty dysfunctional side and instead of being dragged down by it, actually rising above and being consistently one of our best and standout performers, even in some absolutely turgid team performances (not tonight, obviously). All in probably one of the toughest parts of the pitch to break in as a youth player.



Sample size and all that (didn't realise that was only his third PL start, even with the 4 he's started in the cups it feels he's played a lot more), but he'll benefit enormously from the experience he is getting right now and it'll be even more exciting to see him when this team is (hopefully) purring again.