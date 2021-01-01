« previous next »
Stefan Bajčetić

RedSetGo

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm
Emerging talent. Bajcetic vs Everton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQbnXZ8z71s
deano2727

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm
Tidy player. If he can keep this up for the rest of the season it will be looking good for us and the lad.
Bobinhood

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:03:47 am
Hes no Charlie Adam though.

https://youtu.be/8Qyu5KGYt5E

Bill Shepherd

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:05:14 am
Love the guy. He's the absolute spit of my 14 year old lad (that plays DM/AM for his team). That's the name on his shirt sorted for his birthday.

Seems a nice kid too. Unlike Harry, who can be a complete twat.  ;D
stockdam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:13:35 am
Imagine being 18 and playing for Liverpool. Imagine being 18 and getting the MOTM award. Imagine being 18 and hearing that you have been our best player recently by Mo Salah. Wow.
bradders1011

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:14:29 am
Spain are going to build their 2026 World Cup side around him.
MosDefKop

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:18:36 am
Is it too early to say that Stefan looks like a generational talent and may save us over £80m.

My dream would be for us to buy in at least two international quality midfielders to play alongside Stefan leaving Fabinho, Henderson and Tiago as rotated squad midfielders.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:27:08 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:13:35 am
Imagine being 18 and playing for Liverpool. Imagine being 18 and getting the MOTM award. Imagine being 18 and hearing that you have been our best player recently by Mo Salah. Wow.

In this season of regular setbacks for us, hes a massive shining light.

Cliche warning coming up  :)
At the end of a storm
There's a golden sky.

Interesting isnt it, same age as the breakthrough Stevie G.

Asam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:29:05 am


good performance, hell have a stinkers this season & he wont be shite when he does

Asam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:29:42 am
Quote from: MosDefKop on Today at 12:18:36 am
Is it too early to say that Stefan looks like a generational talent and may save us over £80m.

My dream would be for us to buy in at least two international quality midfielders to play alongside Stefan leaving Fabinho, Henderson and Tiago as rotated squad midfielders.

Yes
Fiasco

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:36:30 am
He was imperious. 18. Running a game like that. He's a gem.
MBL?

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:39:40 am
I really dont get the Gerrard comparisons that are popping up. I mean yeah they both play midfield but stylistically they are way different. Someone like Bellingham seems more like Gerrard with that athletic ability. Bajcetic whilst combative seems like he will be more of a controller all things going well.

Just dawned on me that we jumped on him because of Brexit. Is he the only positive from Brexit? :D
Asam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:48:19 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:39:40 am
I really dont get the Gerrard comparisons that are popping up. I mean yeah they both play midfield but stylistically they are way different. Someone like Bellingham seems more like Gerrard with that athletic ability. Bajcetic whilst combative seems like he will be more of a controller all things going well.

Just dawned on me that we jumped on him because of Brexit. Is he the only positive from Brexit? :D

Agreed Gerrard comparisons are totally inaccurate, hes a lovely subtle footballer, wins the ball and passes it with real effectiveness, he doesnt waste energy and theres panache in how he does things, wil
be a lot of fun to see him develop
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:51:54 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:39:40 am
I really dont get the Gerrard comparisons that are popping up. I mean yeah they both play midfield but stylistically they are way different. Someone like Bellingham seems more like Gerrard with that athletic ability. Bajcetic whilst combative seems like he will be more of a controller all things going well.

Just dawned on me that we jumped on him because of Brexit. Is he the only positive from Brexit? :D

(Some) fantastic EPL academies are producing great technicians, I realise many of these kids are from overseas.  This wasnt often the case 25 years ago.  Gerrard was still raw, aggressive with astonishing athleticism.  Running games a few years away.  Bajcetic seems to have the makings of having it all for a centre midfielder already. 

What they do share imho is an unflappable will to win each challenge, always positive in their play, concentration on the task in hand and shutting out the noise (eg media negativity about the sides fortunes).
StL-Dono

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 12:54:44 am
I think you're misinterpreting.

I think the comparisons to Stevie G are because of coming into the midfield at such a young age and having an impact, not that they play the same type of game or the same type of players.
MBL?

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 01:09:51 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 12:54:44 am
I think you're misinterpreting.

I think the comparisons to Stevie G are because of coming into the midfield at such a young age and having an impact, not that they play the same type of game or the same type of players.
Could well be that but as soon as one is compared to another you think style and impact at that same age. At least I do.

Had not really thought about it but Bajcetic has probably had the biggest impact of any young midfielder from the youth sides since him? Loads of lads have been given games here and there over the years but have never really made the same impact. I may be missing someone but I cant remember anyone else.
Ghost Town

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 01:26:09 am
Lit up the ground tonight.

Worried a bit when he hop-skipped a bit and for a second it looked like he might be injured. But he ran it off. Hopefully all Ok

Still remember some sages here telling us that he's too young and it's outrageous that "we're relying on an 18 year old". Nothing to do with relying. It's something that has happened forever in football: a young player emerging because of an injury or form situation, grabbing their chance and never looking back.

It's one of the staples of the game.
Haggis36

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 01:45:30 am
Random observation - he's been added to the first team squad page on the website today for the first time. Makes sense too - whether or not he goes on to cement a place in the starting eleven next season, I think his days of U21 football are largely behind him.

It's pretty remarkable - this isn't just a young lad coming in and "not looking out of place", this is a teenager coming into a pretty dysfunctional side and instead of being dragged down by it, actually rising above and being consistently one of our best and standout performers, even in some absolutely turgid team performances (not tonight, obviously). All in probably one of the toughest parts of the pitch to break in as a youth player.

Sample size and all that (didn't realise that was only his third PL start, even with the 4 he's started in the cups it feels he's played a lot more), but he'll benefit enormously from the experience he is getting right now and it'll be even more exciting to see him when this team is (hopefully) purring again.
Asam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 03:34:58 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 12:54:44 am
I think you're misinterpreting.

I think the comparisons to Stevie G are because of coming into the midfield at such a young age and having an impact, not that they play the same type of game or the same type of players.

if memory serves wasnt Gerrard used at right back in his first few games? get your point though hes not one where you look at him and say youre more sure if hes going to make it, looks nailed on
Asam

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 03:37:11 am


we should have a team on the continent to sweep up these deals since were not in the EU
FLRed67

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 04:42:58 am
This football lark is pretty easy for Badger.  After 3 starts already one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

A natural who could play in any position. I say let's stick him in defense or up front next time.  So he doesn't get bored with it all.
