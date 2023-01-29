If Bellingham was at our club he wouldnt have made his breakthrough at the same speed, hes been allowed to iron out his deficiencies at clubs smaller than us and even then he plays further forward, theres plenty examples of midfielders whove played further forward whove broke through at 17-19, Pedro Musiala, Bellingham Havertz Foden etc



You wouldnt be able to name the equivalents at Dm though and its not by chance, Camavinga is probably the name who pops up instantly to mind but just look at how Madrid have managed his minutes both last season and this one, and hes probably the most talented young midfielder in the world.



I want Bajcetic to be part of the squad but I still feel going into the summer well be smart to buy a DM ages 26-30 for the next couple years till he fully develops.



I'm not so sure about that. Elliott and Trent both have made significant breakthroughs at younger ages than Bajcetic is now. And with the way Bajcetic is already playing in his 6 role I don't think he's going to be a problem. The issue when you buy someone with more experience for a couple of years until he's ready means we need someone who's good enough to start for us, yet crap enough that we can get rid in a couple of years time. I don't think that make sense at all, if anything we have those already at the club.Think he's good enough to start, he should be given the opportunity to impress and to make mistakes. I can't see us loaning him out, then what's the point of leaving him on the bench for any given amount of time?