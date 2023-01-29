« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 45749 times)

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #600 on: January 29, 2023, 04:24:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 29, 2023, 04:15:07 pm
At 18, he's performing a lot better than Fab.

Of course.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #601 on: January 29, 2023, 04:26:44 pm »
Doing great. Keep working hard, learning and he could be a regular starter for us
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,320
  • Meh sd f
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #602 on: January 29, 2023, 08:24:48 pm »
Played more minutes than everr today, I believe, and in hindsight he should have played the entire game.

Haven't seen a teenager grabbing his opportunity like this since Trent
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,590
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #603 on: January 29, 2023, 08:27:07 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 29, 2023, 08:24:48 pm
Played more minutes than everr today, I believe, and in hindsight he should have played the entire game.

Haven't seen a teenager grabbing his opportunity like this since Trent

I think he was subbed at the right time, he was getting tired and one bad tackle he was already on a yellow card. I could entirely understand this substitution.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,973
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #604 on: January 29, 2023, 08:27:10 pm »
He's a fantastic talent, and he's done really well. But it's annoying that we're going to be relying on him so much from now until the end of the season.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,880
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #605 on: January 29, 2023, 08:29:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 29, 2023, 08:27:07 pm
I think he was subbed at the right time, he was getting tired and one bad tackle he was already on a yellow card. I could entirely understand this substitution.

Agree.  He got sped past in the box just before he was subbed, had run out of steam.  But he's lasting longer and longer, building up that match fitness.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #606 on: January 29, 2023, 09:34:58 pm »
He's really taken his opportunities brilliantly. As long as he keeps performing like that and showing improvements, that position should be his to keep.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #607 on: January 29, 2023, 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 29, 2023, 08:27:07 pm
I think he was subbed at the right time, he was getting tired and one bad tackle he was already on a yellow card. I could entirely understand this substitution.

Agreed. The manager can't take the blame for the fact that the substitute (formerly a world class player) would let the side down to the extent he did - it was still the right call to sub Bajcetic. He was goosed and needs to build up the stamina to play 90.

What a talent he is though. Some of the shouts that he's definitely going to be our number 6 for the foreseeable have been a little premature, but with each passing performance it looks more and more plausible.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #608 on: January 29, 2023, 09:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on January 29, 2023, 04:23:39 pm
I think his a big talent have done since he was in the u18s in fact hes probably omen of the few players I said was  a near certainty to make it our club, saying that he still is only 18 and in terms of on the ball still isnt mature enough to be the starting DM for a team with title or CL aspirations as of yet. Thiago was also poor today, but this is the Bajcetic thread and were well aware of what Thiago can offer over the course of he season.

Against Chelsea for example Bajcetic made 28 passes in 81 minutes, Thiago made the most out of every midfielder on the pitch with 63. As a lone DM I expect anybody in that role to generally exert more control and maturity given youre the player closest to the players who normally have he lost passes on the pitch(Cbs), since Wolves Ive seen were lacking that player at the current moment.

Bajcetic would be a top class player in time but can you remember an 18 year old DM who started regularly for a top team? I think the closest would be Fabregas 10+ years ago, its a position that normally a player takes years to grow into, Bajcetic is a great talent and in time he will, at this point I would still play him ahead of he other options but at the same time you have to be realistic, we badly need a more mature experienced DM.

Fabregas wasnt a DM was he?

Re passes - the CBs arent giving him the ball as much as they should yet. Protecting him/ dont trust him fully at the moment perhaps.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,971
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #609 on: January 30, 2023, 12:31:45 am »
I'll say the same thing as I have said in the Harvey thread. We are watching a star develop in front of our eyes and one day we'll be reminiscing about watching him during his first few steps.

As with Harvey because we're watching it in real time there can be on games and off games and moments when he looks like he's not ready; the full non-linearity of the young player in all its messiness. But he really looks like his trajectory is going the right way.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #610 on: January 30, 2023, 12:44:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on January 29, 2023, 09:54:09 pm
Fabregas wasnt a DM was he?

Re passes - the CBs arent giving him the ball as much as they should yet. Protecting him/ dont trust him fully at the moment perhaps.

Nah he wasnt, more a deep lying playmaker ala Thiago till he moved forward in his later years at Arsenal, its super rare to find an 18 year old who is good enough to play as the lone 6 in a CL and PL challenging team, Bajcetic has the talent but not yet the experience.

In an ideal world he would be our 2nd choice in that role and our first choice would be someone between the ages of 26-30, who can play till his ready to be the number 1 choice, Fabinho is actually the perfect age for that but hes fall of has been so huge that he may as well be 36.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #611 on: January 30, 2023, 10:08:30 am »
Bulk him up.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,320
  • Meh sd f
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #612 on: January 30, 2023, 10:51:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 30, 2023, 12:31:45 am
I'll say the same thing as I have said in the Harvey thread. We are watching a star develop in front of our eyes and one day we'll be reminiscing about watching him during his first few steps.

As with Harvey because we're watching it in real time there can be on games and off games and moments when he looks like he's not ready; the full non-linearity of the young player in all its messiness. But he really looks like his trajectory is going the right way.
I think Bajcetic plays more consistently than Harvey, despite less experience. Perhaps because Bajcetic is played in a role that fits him perfectly. But it's Bajcetic who is the outlier - Harvey plays like you would expect for a player that age. Again, this reminds me of how Trent came in and immediately looked at home in PL. They don't get stressed by the tempo.

He's not very involved in our buildup so far. That's because he plays with Thiago, who is phenomenal at receiving the ball under pressure and finding ways to create space. Of course Thiago gets the ball most of the time, just like Salah gets the ball more than Harvey.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #613 on: January 30, 2023, 10:55:52 am »
His pass volume may be low but his passes through the lines on either foot have actually been one of the most impressive facets of his game imo
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,293
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #614 on: January 30, 2023, 10:58:27 am »
I think there is still a question mark as to how he can be got at. City got around him and as such he was non-existent. Thats why you can't base much on him being ready made to start every week in this league at this age. But right now we have no choice.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,959
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 09:58:56 am »
Will be interesting to see how the lad continues his development as his place in the starting line up must be tentative. I have seen a few young lads do quite well in the first few games over the past decade or so but have one poor game they are dropped for the senior guy n they disappear back into the reserves. There must be a little pressure in Jurgen to reignite the form of his senior players so just curious how things will pan out as the early indication looks bright.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,441
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 am »
Too much put on this lad at his age...simple fact is he is being used ahead of his time cos of failings elsewhere.  As good a prospect as he is and hasnt let us or himself down a player like this should be introduced in an established team.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,935
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 10:30:23 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 30, 2023, 12:31:45 am
I'll say the same thing as I have said in the Harvey thread. We are watching a star develop in front of our eyes and one day we'll be reminiscing about watching him during his first few steps.

As with Harvey because we're watching it in real time there can be on games and off games and moments when he looks like he's not ready; the full non-linearity of the young player in all its messiness. But he really looks like his trajectory is going the right way.

With a run of game over the next month involving Everton, Man United, Newcastle and Real Madrid relying on an 18 year old with a handful of first team appearances to knit the midfield together (and keep it from collapse) is some ask.

He's naturally going to struggle at some point because that shouldn't be asked of him. Maybe Fabinho will return soon and find some semblance of form. Bajcetic should get plenty of game time this season but we can't ask too much of him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,622
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 12:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:30:23 am
He's naturally going to struggle at some point because that shouldn't be asked of him. Maybe Fabinho will return soon and find some semblance of form. Bajcetic should get plenty of game time this season but we can't ask too much of him.

He will struggle and with that struggle comes valuable learning and experience. I hope he's given the chance and if and when he does make mistakes, get overrun and kicked around the park we all back him to the hilt rather than making him a scapegoat.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm »
Well to be fair how old are Gavi and Pedri at Barca, they are playing week in week out and are top of their league.

If Stefan keeps performing, he keeps his place... it's as simple as that for me.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 01:18:01 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:23:17 am
Too much put on this lad at his age...simple fact is he is being used ahead of his time cos of failings elsewhere.  As good a prospect as he is and hasnt let us or himself down a player like this should be introduced in an established team.

This is often the way into the first team for many young players isn't it though? At least at the top teams that have bigger squads.
So I would focus on this being a case of good timing for young Stefan, and the future is his if he continues like this. Obviously thing can change in the summer but he should not view this as a temporary thing that will change.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:12:50 pm
Well to be fair how old are Gavi and Pedri at Barca, they are playing week in week out and are top of their league.

If Stefan keeps performing, he keeps his place... it's as simple as that for me.

Its easier to bed them in, in those positions they play, out of all the positions in football the number 6 is probably the one that has the least teenage prospects playing in that position at a high level.

Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 01:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:23:53 pm
Its easier to bed them in, in those positions they play, out of all the positions in football the number 6 is probably the one that has the least teenage prospects playing in that position at a high level.

Oh I agree - however just occasionally you have very clever young lads who can come through and translate their abilities at the highest level. We shouldn't expect that from Stefan, but equally if he continues to deliver - he's earning his shirt.

Who knows, maybe he'll be in that group I mentioned above as some of the most talented performing young central midfielders in Europe. The only way we'll find out is by giving him game time.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • Seis Veces
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 01:47:02 pm »
Playing him against Madrid might be too big of an ask but I'd certainly like to see him continue for Wolves and Everton, two poor teams he'll obviously be able to perform against, and already has recently at Wolves
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and much more successful football side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,049
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 01:50:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:47:02 pm
Playing him against Madrid might be too big of an ask but I'd certainly like to see him continue for Wolves and Everton, two poor teams he'll obviously be able to perform against, and already has recently at Wolves
If the other options continue to play how they are, what choice do we have?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:26:37 pm
Oh I agree - however just occasionally you have very clever young lads who can come through and translate their abilities at the highest level. We shouldn't expect that from Stefan, but equally if he continues to deliver - he's earning his shirt.

Who knows, maybe he'll be in that group I mentioned above as some of the most talented performing young central midfielders in Europe. The only way we'll find out is by giving him game time.

He is in that group but Id still want an experienced DM in that position regardless.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:52:43 pm
He is in that group but Id still want an experienced DM in that position regardless.

We have two already on our books - in this instance experience is not the issue, rather performances are. For the role you need tactical intelligence and need to make good decisions all the time, there are no room for mistakes.

I completely understand the desire for experience in the sense of somebody who has proven that over a body of games with consistency. However, football intelligence  and consistency is not something defined only by age, some players have maturity beyond their years.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:10:32 pm
We have two already on our books - in this instance experience is not the issue, rather performances are. For the role you need tactical intelligence and need to make good decisions all the time, there are no room for mistakes.

I completely understand the desire for experience in the sense of somebody who has proven that over a body of games with consistency. However, football intelligence  and consistency is not something defined only by age, some players have maturity beyond their years.

Experienced and in form I.e Casemeiro, Partey Rodri or Fabinho a couple seasons back, Bajcetic has maturity beyond his years but it still doesnt negate the fact he isnt fully developed even physically, let alone tactically, out of that lot I named he would average the least passes per game, this is for a reason he isnt technically their lesser but physically and tactically he isnt as good and that comes with age and experience.

In an ideal world would prefer for him to be a number 2 in that position for the next couple years, before taking the reigns himself, even Busquets who was a one off in some respects didnt start playing the main role as a DM for Barca till he was 20.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 02:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:36:46 pm
Experienced and in form I.e Casemeiro, Partey Rodri or Fabinho a couple seasons back, Bajcetic has maturity beyond his years but it still doesnt negate the fact he isnt fully developed even physically, let alone tactically, out of that lot I named he would average the least passes per game, this is for a reason he isnt technically their lesser but physically and tactically he isnt as good and that comes with age and experience.

In an ideal world would prefer for him to be a number 2 in that position for the next couple years, before taking the reigns himself, even Busquets who was a one off in some respects didnt start playing the main role as a DM for Barca till he was 20.

Again I fully agree, however we can only pick from the current group at this moment in time - and unless others are showing more of their traditional form on the training pitch, he would be a natural starter based on performances over the past handful of games.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 03:25:47 pm »
Not sure what the issue is with Bajcetic and his age, when weve been fawning over a midfielder who has been playing first team football since he was 16.

If hes ready hes ready, it is what it is. Hes plenty strong enough already, and mentally he seems fairly mature especially defensively. Id be more worried if he was mistake prone and lacking experience, but it doesnt look like thats the case.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 03:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:25:47 pm
Not sure what the issue is with Bajcetic and his age, when weve been fawning over a midfielder who has been playing first team football since he was 16.

If hes ready hes ready, it is what it is. Hes plenty strong enough already, and mentally he seems fairly mature especially defensively. Id be more worried if he was mistake prone and lacking experience, but it doesnt look like thats the case.

If Bellingham was at our club he wouldnt have made his breakthrough at the same speed, hes been allowed to iron out his deficiencies at clubs smaller than us and even then he plays further forward, theres plenty examples of midfielders whove played further forward whove broke through at 17-19, Pedro Musiala, Bellingham Havertz Foden etc

You wouldnt be able to name the equivalents at Dm though and its not by chance, Camavinga is probably the name who pops up instantly to mind but just look at how Madrid have managed his minutes both last season and this one, and hes probably the most talented young midfielder in the world.

I want Bajcetic to be part of the squad but I still feel going into the summer well be smart to buy a DM ages 26-30 for the next couple years till he fully develops.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:49:50 pm
Again I fully agree, however we can only pick from the current group at this moment in time - and unless others are showing more of their traditional form on the training pitch, he would be a natural starter based on performances over the past handful of games.

Yes no disagreement there he should be our starting 6 for the rest of the season.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #632 on: Today at 06:04:27 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:58:27 pm
If Bellingham was at our club he wouldnt have made his breakthrough at the same speed, hes been allowed to iron out his deficiencies at clubs smaller than us and even then he plays further forward, theres plenty examples of midfielders whove played further forward whove broke through at 17-19, Pedro Musiala, Bellingham Havertz Foden etc

You wouldnt be able to name the equivalents at Dm though and its not by chance, Camavinga is probably the name who pops up instantly to mind but just look at how Madrid have managed his minutes both last season and this one, and hes probably the most talented young midfielder in the world.

I want Bajcetic to be part of the squad but I still feel going into the summer well be smart to buy a DM ages 26-30 for the next couple years till he fully develops.

I'm not so sure about that. Elliott and Trent both have made significant breakthroughs at younger ages than Bajcetic is now. And with the way Bajcetic is already playing in his 6 role I don't think he's going to be a problem. The issue when you buy someone with more experience for a couple of years until he's ready means we need someone who's good enough to start for us, yet crap enough that we can get rid in a couple of years time. I don't think that make sense at all, if anything we have those already at the club.

Think he's good enough to start, he should be given the opportunity to impress and to make mistakes. I can't see us loaning him out, then what's the point of leaving him on the bench for any given amount of time?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 