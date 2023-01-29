Not sure what the issue is with Bajcetic and his age, when weve been fawning over a midfielder who has been playing first team football since he was 16.
If hes ready hes ready, it is what it is. Hes plenty strong enough already, and mentally he seems fairly mature especially defensively. Id be more worried if he was mistake prone and lacking experience, but it doesnt look like thats the case.
If Bellingham was at our club he wouldnt have made his breakthrough at the same speed, hes been allowed to iron out his deficiencies at clubs smaller than us and even then he plays further forward, theres plenty examples of midfielders whove played further forward whove broke through at 17-19, Pedro Musiala, Bellingham Havertz Foden etc
You wouldnt be able to name the equivalents at Dm though and its not by chance, Camavinga is probably the name who pops up instantly to mind but just look at how Madrid have managed his minutes both last season and this one, and hes probably the most talented young midfielder in the world.
I want Bajcetic to be part of the squad but I still feel going into the summer well be smart to buy a DM ages 26-30 for the next couple years till he fully develops.