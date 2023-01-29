I'll say the same thing as I have said in the Harvey thread. We are watching a star develop in front of our eyes and one day we'll be reminiscing about watching him during his first few steps.



As with Harvey because we're watching it in real time there can be on games and off games and moments when he looks like he's not ready; the full non-linearity of the young player in all its messiness. But he really looks like his trajectory is going the right way.



I think Bajcetic plays more consistently than Harvey, despite less experience. Perhaps because Bajcetic is played in a role that fits him perfectly. But it's Bajcetic who is the outlier - Harvey plays like you would expect for a player that age. Again, this reminds me of how Trent came in and immediately looked at home in PL. They don't get stressed by the tempo.He's not very involved in our buildup so far. That's because he plays with Thiago, who is phenomenal at receiving the ball under pressure and finding ways to create space. Of course Thiago gets the ball most of the time, just like Salah gets the ball more than Harvey.