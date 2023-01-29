Fabregas wasnt a DM was he?
Re passes - the CBs arent giving him the ball as much as they should yet. Protecting him/ dont trust him fully at the moment perhaps.
Nah he wasnt, more a deep lying playmaker ala Thiago till he moved forward in his later years at Arsenal, its super rare to find an 18 year old who is good enough to play as the lone 6 in a CL and PL challenging team, Bajcetic has the talent but not yet the experience.
In an ideal world he would be our 2nd choice in that role and our first choice would be someone between the ages of 26-30, who can play till his ready to be the number 1 choice, Fabinho is actually the perfect age for that but hes fall of has been so huge that he may as well be 36.