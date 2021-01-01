That is true but if he is playing well and in the best 3 then he has to play its that simple.He has earned the shirt its up to the others to take it off him imo
He's earned his shirt and in the team on merit but it's too much to ask of an 18 year old and at some point he'll suffer from that.
Even today he wasnt great, the fact were pinning our hopes on an 18 year old DM is absolutely ridiculous. He has great talent and should start ahead of the others, but we badly need a DM who he can play backup to for the moment.
Oh I agree that we need to buy a DM, but if we aren't going to then play Bajcetic and understand there are limitations, don't put everything on him, and sadly realize that at the moment he is in the team on merit, he is the best 6 at the moment.
Is anyone pinning all their hopes on Bajcetic?I think most are just excited by the potential, and right now hes performing better than anyone else bar Thiago in midfield. So theres no reason why he shouldn't be a starter. Hell have good games and not so good, hes 18 I would hope most are prepared to accept that
In terms of trying to save our season pretty much without any more signings.The midfield is completely shot, Bajcetic is the only realistic alternative to Fabinho who is just not at the races at all this season.If expectations are significantly reset (i.e damage limitation) then the pressure is less, but top 4 will still be the hope at this point.
