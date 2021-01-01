« previous next »
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm
That is true but if he is playing well and in the best 3 then he has to play its that simple.

He has earned the shirt its up to the others to take it off him imo

He's earned his shirt and in the team on merit but it's too much to ask of an 18 year old and at some point he'll suffer from that. He should be eased in, not trying to salvage the wreckage of our midfield.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
He's earned his shirt and in the team on merit but it's too much to ask of an 18 year old and at some point he'll suffer from that.

Even today he wasnt great, the fact were pinning our hopes on an 18 year old DM is absolutely ridiculous. He has great talent and should start ahead of the others, but we badly need a DM who he can play backup to for the moment.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
Even today he wasnt great, the fact were pinning our hopes on an 18 year old DM is absolutely ridiculous. He has great talent and should start ahead of the others, but we badly need a DM who he can play backup to for the moment.

We should be signing a midfielder for his sake if nothing else.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm »
Oh I agree that we need to buy a DM, but if we aren't going to then play Bajcetic and understand there are limitations, don't put everything on him, and sadly realize that at the moment he is in the team on merit, he is the best 6 at the moment.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Oh I agree that we need to buy a DM, but if we aren't going to then play Bajcetic and understand there are limitations, don't put everything on him, and sadly realize that at the moment he is in the team on merit, he is the best 6 at the moment.

Without a doubt considering we've not got another match until the 29th,before I realised that I just assumed he was resting which itself was batshit on my part because if any of them needed a rest it's Thiago who seems to have turned into the Terminator.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 09:58:03 pm »
He looks a real talented boy. His awareness is beyond his years. The yellow affected his game a little I thought, understandably. Yellow card in a game against that level of opposition in a match where we just could not afford to lose. That's a lot on you at 18, and he handled it really well. We'll see now whether Fabinho still has the fire in him because Bajetic keeps the shirt for me now
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 10:12:07 pm »
Is anyone pinning all their hopes on Bajcetic?

I think most are just excited by the potential, and right now hes performing better than anyone else bar Thiago in midfield. So theres no reason why he shouldn't be a starter. Hell have good games and not so good, hes 18 I would hope most are prepared to accept that
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm »
Yeah,really looking forward to watching him develop,he's going to grow another couple of inches as well before his body settles,so has every chance of becoming a midfield monster.

Kid just needs to stay calm and learn that any poor games will be just as important for his development as his great ones.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:12:07 pm
Is anyone pinning all their hopes on Bajcetic?

I think most are just excited by the potential, and right now hes performing better than anyone else bar Thiago in midfield. So theres no reason why he shouldn't be a starter. Hell have good games and not so good, hes 18 I would hope most are prepared to accept that

In terms of trying to save our season pretty much without any more signings.

The midfield is completely shot, Bajcetic is the only realistic alternative to Fabinho who is just not at the races at all this season.

If expectations are significantly reset (i.e damage limitation) then the pressure is less, but top 4 will still be the hope at this point.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
In terms of trying to save our season pretty much without any more signings.

The midfield is completely shot, Bajcetic is the only realistic alternative to Fabinho who is just not at the races at all this season.

If expectations are significantly reset (i.e damage limitation) then the pressure is less, but top 4 will still be the hope at this point.

As I said I dont think anyone expects him to lead a revival (or if they do theyre being unrealistic)

Bajcetic isnt going to save our season, he can potentially play a sizeable part in whatever the rest of the season brings however.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:28:05 pm
In terms of trying to save our season pretty much without any more signings.

The midfield is completely shot, Bajcetic is the only realistic alternative to Fabinho who is just not at the races at all this season.

If expectations are significantly reset (i.e damage limitation) then the pressure is less, but top 4 will still be the hope at this point.
It just shows how much we need(ed) to strengthen.
Online smurfinaus

  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #531 on: Today at 03:07:02 am »
Comfortable our best DM and second behind Thiago as our best midfielder imho. Lot of energy and willingness to engage and also seems to have a decent pass (although our passing overall was pretty lose..how many passes were short of their intended recipient ??). In a quandry i guess, he is in team on merit but how much can or should we play him?
