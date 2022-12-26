Really like it when young players take the opportunities well. He did okay against City in the league cup I though, better than you'd expect from an 18 yr old going against a largely full strength City midfield. The villa performance would do him a world of good. For a young player, the first big step is to feel and play like they believe they deserve to be there. There was less nervousness there, maybe because he knew he only had 10 minutes or so. Hopefully he gets more minutes to get used to playing at this level because he'd be an absolute baller for us in the future.