Stefan Bajčetić

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 08:18:35 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 26, 2022, 08:02:25 pm
The child often out-talents the parent. Haaland, Thiago, Maldini, Darren Ferguson...

;)

Charlie Adam was better than his dad. Just waiting for Fordy to confirm.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 08:28:14 pm
Really smart touch on the goal, great decision.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 08:33:38 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 26, 2022, 08:02:25 pm
The child often out-talents the parent. Haaland, Thiago, Maldini, Darren Ferguson...

;)

Bobby Clark.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 09:01:26 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on December 26, 2022, 07:48:47 pm
Henceforth he shall be known as "The Badger", if only by me so be it.  ;D

If you've read Moneyball, and see the photo of Baj above, you'll appreciate the hilarity of the irony...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 09:14:33 pm
More than anything, he looks very composed on the ball. Never panics, even when pressed and took that goal like a seasoned pro.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 09:44:29 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 26, 2022, 07:18:17 pm
That was quick! On his league debut no less, great work to control and finish.

He played 20 minutes in the 9-0 vs Bournemouth
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 10:41:36 pm
Great goal, nice one lid
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 26, 2022, 11:11:16 pm
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 27, 2022, 12:16:35 am
Great composure to take it around the goalkeeper for the goal. I am happy for him.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 27, 2022, 01:57:22 am
Really was a brilliant first touch. Would have been so easy to slightly overhit it. Really think he deliberately hit it downwards into the ground a bit to help prevent that too. Just brilliant presence of mind and technique.

Can never have too many smart midfielders/players with nous. Thought our midfield looked distinctively lacking in intelligence/smarts at dealing with the pressure, and being smart with trying to be solid after conceding, prior to his introduction.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 27, 2022, 03:20:04 am
Goal well taken. Helped close down the game also was very helpful.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 27, 2022, 11:35:25 am
Great 15 minute cameo goal aside he snapped into tackles and held the ball well.

The goal was pure class most seasoned pros wouldnt have done what he did they would hit it first time or hold the ball for someone else.

Well done lad.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 27, 2022, 11:57:47 am
Really well taken goalscoring your first EPL goal at 18 must be great.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 27, 2022, 02:45:47 pm
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
December 27, 2022, 02:59:51 pm
I thought he and Naby dovetailed quite well yesterday in their short time together. Both composed, tidy and moved about the pitch with confidence.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 06:07:14 pm
Spanish press reporting that he has chosen to represent them.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:07:14 pm
Spanish press reporting that he has chosen to represent them.
He's  a solicitor as well?? kids talent has no bounds
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
Today at 04:07:41 am
Really like it when young players take the opportunities well. He did okay against City in the league cup I though, better than you'd expect from an 18 yr old going against a largely full strength City midfield. The villa performance would do him a world of good. For a young player, the first big step is to feel and play like they believe they deserve to be there. There was less nervousness there, maybe because he knew he only had 10 minutes or so. Hopefully he gets more minutes to get used to playing at this level because he'd be an absolute baller for us in the future.
